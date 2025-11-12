A Seismic Shift in Tech Value Scores: The Four Stocks to Watch

The tech sector’s value scores are experiencing a seismic shift, with four stocks leading the pack in significant gains. Leading the charge is Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), which saw a phenomenal week-over-week value score surge of 378%, rocketing from 10.11 to 48.37. Five9, a $1.6 billion cloud-based contact center software provider, is making its mark in the services-computer processing and data preparation industry.

Currently trading at $20.33, Five9 dipped 1.4% on Wednesday, and it sits below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. However, with an RSI at 40.7, the market conditions are neutral, despite a MACD that suggests bearish momentum. The company’s mixed fundamentals are reflected in their Edge score of 50.18, showcasing a blend of momentum, value, and growth.

Following closely, Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE:VPG) posted a week-over-week value score increase of 290%, ascending from 12.82 to 49.94. Vishay, a $454 million manufacturer of sensors and sensor-based measuring systems, is a crucial player in the electronic components and accessories industry.

Vishay’s stock, currently trading at $33.61, is down 1.1% on Wednesday yet still stands above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. With an RSI of 45.6, the market conditions are neutral, but the MACD signals bearish momentum. The Edge score of 48.53 indicates a mixture of momentum and value with room for growth and quality improvement.

Solstice Advanced Mat Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLS), an advanced materials provider with a market cap of $7.5 billion, saw its value score increase 123% from 29.20 to 65.09 week-over-week. Despite a 2.4% dip on Wednesday, Solstice, currently trading at $46.12, is above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

An RSI of 81.7 indicates overbought conditions, while the MACD signals bullish momentum. The company’s Edge score of 66.37, driven by its value, indicates good fundamentals.

Lastly, Aviat Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW), a $300.9 million provider of wireless transport and access networking solutions, saw a week-over-week value score increase of 54%, climbing from 53.46 to 82.53. Aviat Networks, currently trading at $22.73, experienced a 2.8% drop on Wednesday and is below its 50-day moving average but above the 200-day moving average.

With an RSI of 48.0, the market conditions are neutral, but the MACD signals bearish momentum. However, Aviat Networks’ Edge score of 85.27, driven by its value, growth, and quality, indicates excellent fundamentals.

In conclusion, while these tech stocks have seen significant increases in their value scores, their market conditions, fundamentals, and momentum present a diverse range of investment opportunities. This week has certainly been a vibrant one for tech stocks, and these four companies are ones to watch closely.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Five9 shares are trading 3.13% higher at $20.97, Vishay shares are trading 0.33% lower at $33.50, Aviat shares are trading 2.46% higher at $23.29, Solstice shares are trading X% higher at $Y, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock