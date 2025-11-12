Person analyzing digital stock market graphs on screen.
November 12, 2025 8:16 AM 2 min read

Aptiv, Phillips 66, Parker-Hannifin And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), saying a breakout is in progress.

Lending support to his choice, the integrated energy company, on Oct. 29, reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, comfortably topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 per share. GAAP earnings were $133 million, or $0.32 per share, in the quarter.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) as her final trade.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has an analyst day on Nov. 18, when the company is expected to outline plans for spinning off its software division.

On the earnings front, Aptiv reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Oct. 30. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.82. Revenue came in at $5.21 billion, above estimates of $5.09 billion and up 7.4% year over year.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, said Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is breaking out to a new all-time high.

As per recent news, Parker Hannifin announced on Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation for $9.25 billion in cash. The move expands Parker’s reach in life sciences, HVAC/R, in-plant, and industrial markets, creating one of the largest industrial filtration businesses worldwide.

Price Action:

  • Phillips 66 shares gained 1.6% to close at $140.85 on Tuesday.
  • iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF rose 0.1% during the session.
  • Aptiv shares slipped 1.2% to close at $81.60 on Tuesday.
  • Parker-Hannifin rose 2.1% to settle at $857.93 during the session.

