Aptiv, Phillips 66, Parker-Hannifin And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), saying a breakout is in progress.

Lending support to his choice, the integrated energy company, on Oct. 29, reported adjusted earnings of $2.52 per share, comfortably topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 per share. GAAP earnings were $133 million, or $0.32 per share, in the quarter.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) as her final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, said Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has an analyst day on Nov. 18, when the company is expected to outline plans for spinning off its software division.

On the earnings front, Aptiv reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings on Oct. 30. The company posted adjusted earnings of $2.17 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.82. Revenue came in at $5.21 billion, above estimates of $5.09 billion and up 7.4% year over year.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, said Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) is breaking out to a new all-time high.

As per recent news, Parker Hannifin announced on Tuesday a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation for $9.25 billion in cash. The move expands Parker’s reach in life sciences, HVAC/R, in-plant, and industrial markets, creating one of the largest industrial filtration businesses worldwide.

Price Action:

Phillips 66 shares gained 1.6% to close at $140.85 on Tuesday.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF rose 0.1% during the session.

Aptiv shares slipped 1.2% to close at $81.60 on Tuesday.

Parker-Hannifin rose 2.1% to settle at $857.93 during the session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock