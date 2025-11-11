Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

On Oct. 31, Charter Communications reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. “We are operating well in a competitive environment, where consumer products and applications haven’t yet caught up with our uniquely differentiated network capabilities,” said Chris Winfrey, President and CEO of Charter. The company's stock fell around 19% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $209.91.

RSI Value: 21.5

21.5 CHTR Price Action: Shares of Charter Communications fell 4.3% to close at $210.45 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 6.46 Momentum score with Value at 38.92.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI)

On Nov. 5, Magnite reported in-line quarterly earnings and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates. “Magnite once again exceeded total top-line expectations, delivering an exceptional CTV result, with growth of 18%, or 25% excluding political. Our CTV success is being driven by our largest publisher partners and strong agency and DSP momentum. ClearLine, buyer marketplaces, and live sports remain bright spots in CTV,” said Michael G. Barrett, CEO of Magnite. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $8.22.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 MGNI Price Action: Shares of Magnite fell 3.5% to close at $14.56 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in MGNI stock.

Newsmax Inc (NYSE:NMAX)

Newsmax will report financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Nov. 13, after the closing bell. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $8.50.

RSI Value: 26.8

26.8 NMAX Price Action: Shares of Newsmax fell 1.2% to close at $9.00 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in NMAX shares.

Photo via Shutterstock