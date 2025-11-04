EXCLUSIVE: October's 12 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Beyond Meat, Tesla Rank?

Each trading day, Benzinga Pro features hundreds of headlines and press releases for traders to peruse the latest market news and individual stocks.

Below is a look at our most-searched tickers for October, along with how interest compares to recent months.

Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Nov. 3 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1.SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $468.37

52-Week Range: $214.25 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: +23.5%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: 2 nd /3 rd /2nd

/3 /2nd First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

3. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Current Price: $254.65

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $267.08

Year-to-Date Return: +115.2%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: 7 th /5 th /Not in Top 12

/5 /Not in Top 12 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 9th

4. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $206.88

52-Week Range: $86.63 to $212.19

Year-to-Date Return: +49.6%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: 5 th /9 th /4th

/9 /4th First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

5. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Current Price: $1.39

52-Week Range: $0.50 to $7.69

Year-to-Date Return: -63.9%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 12

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Current Price: $39.12

52-Week Range: $1.06 to $58.15

Year-to-Date Return: +95.6%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 12

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

7. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Price: $268.84

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $277.32

Year-to-Date Return: +10.3%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: 6 th /6 th /7 th

/6 /7 First Half 2025 Search Rank: 12th

8. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Current Price: $254.00

52-Week Range: $161.43 to $258.60

Year-to-Date Return: +15.3%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: 13 th /14 th /11th

/14 /11th First Half 2025 Search Rank: 13th

9. Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML)

Current Price: $10.94

52-Week Range: $1.23 to $32.15

Year-to-Date Return: +67.0%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 12

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

10. IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:IREN)

Current Price: $67.75

52-Week Range: $5.12 to $75.73

Year-to-Date Return: +547.7%

July/August/September 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 12

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Just missing the top 10 for September were Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR), which ranked 11 and 12, respectively.

Read Also: Amazon Q3 Highlights: Double Beat, AWS Growth Hits Fastest Pace Since 2022

Search Interest Changes: For the second straight month, a meme stock soared up the chart. This time it was Beyond Meat, which ranked fifth for the month and soared in popularity.

In September, Opendoor topped the overall list for the most-searched tickers. That stock fell from the top 12 in October, losing some investor interest as they pivoted to other names.

Oracle, CoreWeave, EightCo Holdings and Intel also fell out of the top 12 in the month of October after previously all appearing in the top 10 for the month of September.

Palantir, which ranked ninth in September, fell to 12th in October, narrowly missing the top 10 for a third straight month.

New to the top 10 for October, along with Beyond Meat, were Advanced Micro Devices, Rigetti Computing, Critical Metals, and IREN. Amazon also moved up one place from last month's 11th place to crack the top 10 in October.

Some of the newcomers to the list reflect current themes in the stock market. Beyond Meat saw strong interest from retail traders, with a Reddit post helping boost the stock. High short interest in the name also made the stock a candidate for a short squeeze. Shares rocketed higher in October, but have since come back down.

Rigetti Computing is a quantum computing play, another hot topic for retail investors. Critical Metals is part of the rare earth trade that has gained attention after President Donald Trump took stakes in rare earth companies and sought to keep America's independence from key materials needed by tech companies.

IREN has pivoted from a Bitcoin mining company to a strategy focused on data centers rented to AI companies.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock