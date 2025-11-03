Elon Musk Teases Two More Tesla Diner Locations After Success In California: Here Are The Future Spots

A highly anticipated Tesla Diner opened in Hollywood, California in July, offering a new place for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) customers and fans to charge their electric vehicles, buy memorabilia and grab some food while watching a movie.

Available for Tesla and non-Tesla customers, there could be some new Tesla Diner locations in the works according to CEO Elon Musk.

Musk Teases More Tesla Diners

Plans to open a drive-in restaurant with charging stalls that resemble something out of Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy date back to 2018. The Musk dream became reality earlier this year with the opening of the 24/7 charging location that offers more than just vehicle charging.

Musk highlighted the strength of this location in a recent tweet.

"The futuristic Tesla Diner is going well," Musk tweeted.

Musk shared a post from Tesla North America highlighting the breakfast offerings at Tesla Diner and hinting that some new locations could be in the works.

"Probably makes sense to open one near our Giga Texas HQ in Austin and engineering HQ in Palo Alto," Musk added.

The comment from Musk could mean the following locations that make the most sense for Tesla are near existing headquarters, like in Palo Alto, California and in Austin, Texas.

Read Also: Tesla Diner Served 50,000 Burgers Last Quarter, While The Company Saved 842 Million Liters Of Gas

Tesla Highlights New Menu, Breakfast Options

The tweet shared by Musk put Tesla Diner's breakfast offerings into focus.

"Breakfast at our Tesla Diner is now available until 2 p.m. Lots of new items on the menu – come try ‘em," Tesla tweeted.

A look at the Tesla Diner menu shows items like Powerstack Pancakes, Amped Egg Bites, Lightning Waffles (with the Tesla lightning bolt logo), House Baked Cinnamon Roll and Monkey Bread.

The breakfast-themed menu items add to the lineup that includes burgers, fries, hot dogs, tuna melts, and slices of pies that have been offered for months. Tesla offers ordering 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to Tesla vehicles, with the diner open to the public, including non-Tesla customers, from 6 am to midnight local time.

Along with food offerings and seats for more than 250 customers, the Tesla Diner has two movie screens and exclusive merchandise for sale.

Tesla previously shared that the lone Tesla Diner location sold 50,000 burgers in the third quarter, or about 694 per day on average over the 72 days the area was open.

While the Tesla Diner is a marginal part of the Tesla business today and one of thousands of Supercharger locations, the concept could become another business line for the company and expand to more locations globally.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock