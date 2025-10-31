Buffett Cut His Apple Stake In Q2, But He's Still Up A Cool $16 Billion Since Then

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is the largest stock in the Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK) (NYSE:BRK) investment portfolio. While the conglomerate, led by legendary investor Warren Buffett, has been cutting its stake in the tech giant, the position has soared in value since the end of the second quarter.

Buffett Making Billions From Apple Stake

A 13F filing from Berkshire Hathaway for the second quarter revealed the conglomerate decreased its position in Apple by 7%.

This marked the continuation of Berkshire Hathaway lowering its stake in Apple, which was once worth around 50% of the investment portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway began buying Apple shares in 2016 and increased its position for several years before selling shares in 2024 for multiple quarters.

At the end of the second quarter, Berkshire Hathaway owned 280 million shares of Apple stock. This represents around 24.2% of the conglomerate's investment portfolio, with Berkshire Hathaway owning around 1.9% of Apple, according to CNBC.

Apple shares closed the second quarter at $205.17. On Friday, Apple stock hit new all-time highs and were trading at $272.37 at the time of writing.

The Buffett-led company's stake in Apple was worth $49.24 billion at the end of the second quarter. Based on Apple’s recent stock price, the stake is now worth $65.37 billion.

This means Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Apple is up $16.13 billion since the end of the second quarter, not including dividends.

And speaking of dividends, Apple announced a quarterly dividend payout of 26 cents. This means that Berkshire Hathaway currently collects $72.8 million in dividends each quarter from Apple.

Apple Hints At Record First Quarter Coming

Berkshire Hathaway will unveil its third-quarter 13F in mid-November, revealing whether it changed its Apple position once again or kept the 280 million shares.

Based on comments from Apple management, Berkshire Hathaway investors may be hoping that Buffett and his management team kept shares in the tech giant.

Apple beat analyst estimates for both revenue and earnings per share in the fourth quarter, marking the 11th straight quarter of a double beat.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told investors the company expects to post an even stronger first quarter.

“We are incredibly excited about the strength we’re seeing across our products and services, and we expect the December quarter’s revenue to be the best ever for the company and the best ever for iPhone,” Cook said.

Apple Chief Financial Officer Kevin Parekh helped quantify what Cook meant when he said the first quarter could set records.

“From today we expect our December quarter total company revenue to grow by 10% to 12% year-over-year, which would be our best quarter ever,” Parekh said.

Apple reported revenue of $124.30 billion in last year’s first quarter, a new company record at the time. The estimated 10% to 12% growth would make this year’s first quarter revenue total $136.73 billion to $139.22 billion.

Analysts currently estimate Apple's first-quarter revenue at $132.31 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

