Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Rocket Higher In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR)

On Oct. 29, DA Davidson analyst Peter Heckmann maintained Shift4 Payments with a Buy and lowered the price target from $124 to $114. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $66.11.

RSI Value: 27.1

27.1 FOUR Price Action: Shares of Shift4 Payments fell 5.3% to close at $66.31 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 12.22 Momentum score with Value at 15.52.

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2025 on Wednesday, Nov. 5. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $9.38.

RSI Value: 24.8

24.8 BUR Price Action: Shares of Burford Capital fell 6.2% to close at $9.44 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in BUR stock.

Fiserv Inc (NYSE:FI)

On Oct. 29, Fiserv reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results and lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance. “Along with today’s guidance reset, we have launched One Fiserv, an action plan focused on the pillars that have long distinguished the company, including great client service, value-added technology solutions and leading innovation,” said Mike Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. The company's stock fell around 48% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $64.52.

RSI Value: 12.5

12.5 FI Price Action: Shares of Fiserv fell 7.7% to close at $65.19 on Thursday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in FI shares.

