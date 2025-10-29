Netflix, Vistra, PayPal And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Richard Saperstein, managing director, principal, and chief investment officer of Treasury Partners, named Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) as his final trade.
Supporting his view, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage of Vistra on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $238.
Joseph Terranova, chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, said PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Alex Chriss is engineering a turnaround.
PayPal announced on Tuesday a deal with OpenAI to become ChatGPT’s first wallet. It also released better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 EPS outlook.
Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.
On the earnings front, Netflix, on Oct. 21, reported third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17.2% year-over-year. The revenue total missed the Street consensus estimate of $11.514 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported earnings per share of $5.87, missing the Street consensus estimate of $6.97.
Anastasia Amoroso, Partners Group chief investment strategist, picked Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) as her final trade.
Price Action:
- Vistra shares fell 4.4% to close at $190.59 on Tuesday.
- PayPal shares rose 3.9% to close at $73.02 during the session.
- Netflix shares gained 0.7% to close at $1,102.50 on Tuesday.
- Invesco QQQ Trust gained 0.8% during the session.
