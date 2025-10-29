analysts looking at screen
October 29, 2025 7:47 AM 1 min read

Netflix, Vistra, PayPal And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Tuesday, Richard Saperstein, managing director, principal, and chief investment officer of Treasury Partners, named Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Wells Fargo analyst Shahriar Pourreza initiated coverage of Vistra on Tuesday with an Overweight rating and a price target of $238.

Joseph Terranova, chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, said PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) CEO Alex Chriss is engineering a turnaround.

PayPal announced on Tuesday a deal with OpenAI to become ChatGPT’s first wallet. It also released better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 EPS outlook.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Netflix, on Oct. 21, reported third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17.2% year-over-year. The revenue total missed the Street consensus estimate of $11.514 billion, according to Benzinga Pro data. The company reported earnings per share of $5.87, missing the Street consensus estimate of $6.97.

Anastasia Amoroso, Partners Group chief investment strategist, picked Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) as her final trade.

Price Action:

  • Vistra shares fell 4.4% to close at $190.59 on Tuesday.
  • PayPal shares rose 3.9% to close at $73.02 during the session.
  • Netflix shares gained 0.7% to close at $1,102.50 on Tuesday.
  • Invesco QQQ Trust gained 0.8% during the session.

