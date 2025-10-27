These 3 Bargain Stocks Show It's Time To Invest Offshore

While American investors chase the latest artificial intelligence darling or pile into the Magnificent Seven at nose-bleeding valuations, some of the world’s most compelling bargains are gathering dust in places most people can’t find on a map.

We’re living through what may prove to be a once-in-a-generation opportunity in international deep value investing, and the market is practically begging you to pay attention.

The Great Valuation Disconnect

Consider this startling fact: As of late 2025, international stocks are trading at their steepest discount to U.S. equities in over two decades. The MSCI EAFE Index trades at roughly half the forward price-to-earnings multiple of the S&P 500. In Europe, the valuation gap is even more pronounced; markets there fetch valuations that would have seemed unthinkable just a few years ago. Meanwhile, the five largest companies in the S&P 500 (Apple, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Amazon, and Alphabet) now account for over 25% of the index’s total market capitalization, a concentration of wealth that would make even the robber barons blush.

This isn’t just statistical noise. It’s the kind of structural dislocation that separates the truly opportunistic investor from the crowd. When Nvidia alone exceeds the combined market capitalization of the entire Canadian and UK stock markets, you know something fundamental has broken in the global pricing mechanism.

The deep-value segment of international markets (stocks trading in the cheapest 20% of their respective universes) currently sits in the bottom decile of historical valuations relative to the overall market. Translation: These companies aren’t just cheap; they’re historically, extraordinarily, eye-wateringly cheap. GMO’s International Opportunistic Value Strategy has been capitalizing on this disconnect, posting returns of 20.8% annually since inception in mid-2023, handily outpacing the MSCI World ex-USA Index.

Why Now? The Perfect Storm for International Deep Value

Several powerful forces have converged to create this extraordinary opportunity. First, a decade-plus of U.S. market dominance has conditioned investors to view international markets with suspicion, if not outright disdain. U.S. stocks outperformed their global counterparts in 13 of the 17 years following the 2008 financial crisis, creating a mental model that’s hard to shake—even when the data screams otherwise.

Second, the Federal Reserve’s long campaign of higher interest rates, while now easing, has strengthened the dollar and made international assets appear less attractive to American investors. But here’s the thing about currency movements: they create opportunities for those willing to look beyond the noise. As the dollar begins to normalize, international holdings could see a double boost—from both fundamental appreciation and currency gains.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, international markets are simply less efficient than their American counterparts. Fewer analysts cover these companies. Less capital chases these opportunities. And in that inefficiency lies tremendous alpha for the patient, research-driven investor. European companies receive a fraction of the analyst coverage that similar U.S. firms enjoy. Asian industrial companies, even massive ones with global operations, often trade as if they exist in a different dimension.

The value factor itself—buying companies at a discount to their intrinsic worth—has historically delivered 14.6% annual returns versus 12.6% for standard value approaches. When you combine the value premium with international diversification and today’s unprecedented valuation gaps, you’re stacking multiple sources of excess return.

The Asset-Based Advantage In Deep Value

The most compelling international deep value opportunities aren’t found by screening for low P/E ratios or cheap dividend yields alone. The real treasures emerge when you adopt an asset-based approach—looking for companies trading below the value of what they actually own, not just what their recent earnings suggest they’re worth.

This is Benjamin Graham’s enduring wisdom, refined for the modern global market. Graham taught us to seek companies trading below net current asset value, to demand a margin of safety so wide that even modest business improvements could generate substantial returns. His intellectual successor, Marty Whitman, expanded this framework to emphasize balance sheet quality, real asset values, and what he called “resource conversion,” the ability of astute operators to unlock value from underappreciated assets.

In today’s international markets, this approach is particularly powerful because accounting standards vary, assets are often marked below replacement cost, and the market frequently ignores hard assets entirely in favor of more “exciting” growth narratives. A German real estate company might own billions in prime urban housing but trade as if those properties could vanish overnight. A Japanese manufacturer might possess decades of intellectual property, world-class facilities, and rock-solid customer relationships—yet fetch a valuation lower than a money-losing Silicon Valley startup.

Credit quality is paramount in this approach. Deep value investing isn’t about catching falling knives or betting on turnarounds. The best opportunities combine cheap asset valuations with strong balance sheets: companies that own real things, carry manageable debt, and generate actual cash. These are businesses that could, if necessary, liquidate their assets and return meaningful capital to shareholders. That floor on value, that downside protection, is what separates intelligent deep value investing from mere speculation.

The International Landscape: Where The Bargains Hide

Europe, after years of fiscal austerity and monetary experimentation, has finally awakened to the need for structural change. Germany’s historic pivot away from its constitutional debt limits, committing $590 billion to infrastructure and defense spending, has electrified markets. The fiscal stimulus extends beyond Germany—the UK and other European nations are following suit with increased defense budgets and infrastructure investment. This spending will flow through to construction materials, industrial manufacturers, housing, and a broad range of economically sensitive sectors that have been starved of capital for years.

Japan’s corporate governance reforms continue to bear fruit, with companies finally taking shareholder returns seriously. The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s push for companies to trade above book value has sparked a wave of share buybacks and improved capital allocation. Decades of sleepy management teams are being prodded into action, unlocking value that has always been there but was ignored by both management and markets.

Emerging markets, despite the headlines about China’s challenges, offer pockets of extraordinary value. Brazilian financial institutions trade at single-digit P/E multiples despite solid balance sheets and domestic growth prospects. Indian industrials, beneficiaries of the country’s manufacturing renaissance, can be found at valuations that would be unthinkable in the U.S. Even in more mature Asian markets like South Korea, family-controlled conglomerates trade at steep discounts to their sum-of-parts value, offering patient investors a chance to buy first-class assets at third-class prices.

The key insight is this: while the U.S. market has become increasingly concentrated in a handful of technology giants, international markets offer genuine diversification across sectors, business models, and economic drivers. You’re not just diversifying geography; you’re diversifying away from the singular bet that American tech dominance will continue indefinitely.

The Small-Cap And Deep Value Advantage

Small-cap deep value stocks have suffered through one of their worst periods of relative performance in modern market history. For over a decade, “quality growth” has been the mantra, while companies that actually own things, generate cash, and trade cheaply have been systematically ignored. But as any student of market history knows, these cycles don’t last forever.

Mean reversion is one of the most powerful forces in finance. When an investment style becomes as unloved as small-cap value has been—and particularly international small-cap value—the stage is set for dramatic outperformance when sentiment eventually shifts. The rubber band has been stretched so far that even modest performance improvements can generate substantial returns.

History provides the roadmap. Following similar periods of profound value underperformance (think the late 1990s dot-com bubble), the subsequent decade delivered extraordinary returns to value investors willing to stay the course. Those who bought unloved, asset-rich companies in 2000 enjoyed returns that made the previous pain worthwhile. Today’s setup feels eerily similar, only the valuation gaps are wider and the neglect more profound.

Three Global Deep Value Opportunities Worth Examining

Let me share three international names that exemplify the deep value opportunity set available to investors willing to venture beyond U.S. borders. These aren’t recommendations; they’re illustrations of the types of overlooked, asset-rich, cash-generative businesses trading at valuations that would be impossible to find in U.S. markets.

Germany’s Affordable Housing Powerhouse

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCPK: LEGIF) operates in one of the world’s most regulated, most stable, and most unloved real estate markets: German residential housing. With a portfolio of approximately 167,000 units concentrated in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany’s industrial heartland), LEG is the quintessential deep value real estate play.

The company’s story is compelling for several reasons. First, Germany faces a structural housing shortage that isn’t going away. Years of underbuilding, combined with steady population growth and urbanization, have created chronic supply-demand imbalances in major cities. LEG’s properties, focused on affordable housing with rents well below market rates, benefit from multi-year waiting lists in many locations. Occupancy rates above 97% aren’t a marketing gimmick—they reflect genuine scarcity in the affordable housing segment.

Second, the company has navigated Europe’s real estate crisis with remarkable resilience. While commercial real estate and high-leverage residential operators have struggled, LEG maintained its financial discipline. The company reported adjusted funds from operations growth of 28% year over year in Q1 2025, driven by stable rent dynamics and effective cost management. With total revenue of $283 million in the quarter and net cold rent income of $219 million, the operational machine continues humming.

Third, the company’s recent acquisition of a controlling stake in Brack Capital Properties for $237 million adds 9,101 units to the portfolio at attractive valuations. This transaction, structured in two phases with the first tranche closing at $49 per share, reflects management’s confidence in the German housing market’s long-term prospects. The acquisition brings synergies in financing, property management, and administration (the unglamorous but highly valuable efficiencies that compound over time).

LEG’s balance sheet tells the story of a company with room to maneuver. Even with a loan-to-value ratio of 48.4% (slightly above the 45% medium-term target following the BCP acquisition), the company maintains an average interest cost of just 1.55% on its debt, a legacy of prescient refinancings during the ultra-low-rate era. In an environment where many real estate companies are drowning in refinancing needs at dramatically higher rates, LEG’s liability structure provides a significant competitive advantage.

The valuation is where things get interesting. Trading on U.S. over-the-counter markets as LEGIF, the stock has recovered from its pandemic lows but remains well below historical multiples. The company’s emphasis on energy-efficiency upgrades and social housing initiatives aligns perfectly with European ESG mandates, positioning it to benefit from subsidies and preferential financing. Management has confirmed full-year guidance for 7% bottom-line growth, supported by robust operational performance and strategic disposals.

For an asset-based investor, the appeal is straightforward: you’re buying real, physical property in prime German locations, operated by an experienced management team with a proven track record, at a valuation that reflects pessimism rather than the fundamental value of the underlying real estate. The margin of safety comes from the tangible assets, the structural housing shortage, and the regulatory framework that protects rent growth and property values.

The Japanese Industrial Champion You’ve Never Heard Of

If LEG Immobilien represents the defensive side of international deep value, Aida Engineering Ltd (OTCPK: ADERY) embodies the cyclical-industrial opportunity. Founded in Tokyo in 1917, Aida is a global leader in metal stamping press technology – the massive machines that form everything from automobile bodies to appliance components to the metal separators in fuel cells.

Aida operates in the shadows of the global manufacturing economy, providing the critical equipment that enables mass production. The company’s worldwide operations span Japan, the United States, Italy, Malaysia, and China, with over 2 million square feet of manufacturing space and capacity exceeding 2,000 presses annually. Aida’s equipment is used by virtually every major automotive manufacturer, appliance producer, and industrial goods maker you can name.

What makes Aida particularly interesting now is the confluence of several secular trends. First, the transition to electric vehicles has created unprecedented demand for high-precision metal stamping equipment. EV motor cores require specialized forming technology capable of handling the tight tolerances and high-speed production needed for mass-market adoption. Aida has positioned itself at the forefront of this transition, recently launching a wide-area 4,300mm MSP Series press designed explicitly for forming large motor cores for electric vehicles.

Second, the fuel cell revolution (particularly in commercial vehicles and stationary power generation) has opened an entirely new market for Aida’s technology. The company’s BEX Series presses, dedicated to forming metal separators for fuel cell bipolar plates, represent the type of specialized, high-margin equipment that generates strong returns over multi-decade product cycles.

Third, and perhaps most importantly, Aida’s Direct Servo Former (DSF) technology represents a genuine competitive moat. The company pioneered the application of servo technology to stamping presses, selling over a thousand units since the late 1990s. These servo presses offer superior precision, energy efficiency, and flexibility compared to traditional mechanical presses, commanding premium pricing and generating recurring revenue through service contracts and upgrades.

The financial profile reflects a company hitting its stride. With trailing twelve-month revenue of approximately $498 million and a market capitalization of just $372 million, Aida trades at roughly 0.75 times sales, a valuation more appropriate for a struggling retailer than a technology-leading industrial manufacturer with global reach. Earnings per share of $0.58 on a stock price around $6.47 translates to a P/E ratio below 12, remarkably cheap for a company with Aida’s competitive position and growth prospects.

The balance sheet is fortress-like. No significant debt, positive cash generation, and decades of manufacturing expertise embedded in its workforce and facilities. This is the kind of company that could easily be worth double its current valuation to a strategic acquirer (think of how much a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries or a German industrial conglomerate would pay for instant access to Aida’s EV and fuel cell technology expertise).

What you’re really buying with Aida is optionality. If the EV transition accelerates, Aida benefits. If hydrogen fuel cells gain traction in commercial vehicles, Aida benefits. If advanced manufacturing returns to developed markets due to supply chain concerns, Aida benefits. And if none of these themes play out perfectly, you still own a profitable, well-managed industrial company with a century-long track record, trading at a valuation that assumes mediocrity rather than excellence.

For American investors, Aida trades thinly on the OTC markets as ADERY, making it decidedly off the beaten path. But that’s precisely where deep value opportunities live: in the places where most investors won’t bother to look, where patient capital and fundamental research can generate asymmetric returns.

Energy Infrastructure at Liquidation Prices

If you want to understand what real deep value looks like in 2025, spend a few minutes studying KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP). This UK-based partnership owns and operates 18 shuttle tankers, specialized vessels designed to transport crude oil from offshore production platforms to onshore refineries. These aren’t your typical oil tankers; shuttle tankers are custom-engineered, dynamically positioned vessels capable of loading crude directly from FPSOs (floating production, storage and offloading units) in harsh conditions like the North Sea and offshore Brazil.

The shuttle tanker market is one of the most specialized niches in maritime shipping, with high barriers to entry, limited new supply, and long-term contract structures that provide exceptional cash flow visibility. KNOT’s fleet operates primarily under multi-year charters with blue-chip energy companies like Equinor, Petrobras, Shell, and PetroChina. For 2025, 94% of the company’s revenue is already locked in through existing contracts. For 2026, that figure stands at 75%. This isn’t speculation on spot rates or commodity prices—it’s contracted, predictable cash flow backed by some of the world’s largest energy producers.

The investment case rests on several pillars. First, the shuttle tanker market is in the early stages of a supply-demand inflection. Shipyard capacity worldwide is constrained, with most yards booked through 2027 for container ships and LNG carriers. New shuttle tanker orders face delivery timelines stretching into 2028, meaning the existing fleet will continue tightening for years. Meanwhile, offshore oil production (particularly in Brazil’s pre-salt fields and Norway’s North Sea projects) continues growing, driving demand for specialized shuttle tanker capacity.

Second, KNOT has been strategically expanding its fleet through intelligent acquisitions. In early 2025, the partnership acquired the 2022-built Daqing Knutsen for $95 million (net cost of approximately $24.8 million after assuming debt). This vessel is under long-term charter to PetroChina through 2027, with guaranteed hire rates extending through 2032. It’s the kind of accretive transaction that immediately enhances distributable cash flow while adding modern, fuel-efficient capacity to the fleet.

The company has also executed a strategic vessel swap, exchanging the older Dan Sabia for the 2021-built Live Knutsen, a 153,000-deadweight-ton DP2 Suezmax class shuttle tanker operating in Brazil under a charter contract with Galp Sinopec. These aren’t desperate moves by a struggling company; they’re calculated portfolio optimizations by a management team that understands asset values and market dynamics.

Third, and most compelling, the valuation makes no sense. KNOT’s stock trades at approximately $7 to $8 per share, valuing the entire partnership at roughly $244 million. Compare that to the company’s fleet value (18 modern shuttle tankers worth hundreds of millions of dollars) and it’s clear the market is pricing in either bankruptcy or permanent earnings impairment. Neither scenario is remotely plausible given the contracted revenue base and strong balance sheet.

The financial performance backs this up. Q1 2025 revenues reached $84 million with 99.5% vessel utilization. Adjusted EBITDA margins consistently run around 45%, a testament to the economics of long-term, fixed-rate charters. The partnership maintains approximately $104 million in liquidity (as of June 2025), comprising cash and undrawn credit facilities. Despite carrying $909.7 million in debt (typical for asset-heavy businesses), the company generates sufficient cash flow to service that debt comfortably while returning capital to unitholders.

The quarterly distribution currently stands at $0.026 per common unit, translating to an annual yield of approximately 1.4% (admittedly modest but sustainable and backed by tangible cash generation). More importantly, management has initiated a $10 million unit buyback program, signaling confidence that shares trade well below intrinsic value. When insiders use precious capital to buy back shares rather than simply talking about undervaluation, investors should pay attention.

KNOT isn’t without risks. Offshore oil production remains politically and environmentally controversial. Long-term energy transition could reduce demand for offshore crude. Refinancing risk exists as debt facilities mature. But here’s the critical insight: all of those risks are well-known, extensively discussed, and already reflected in the stock price. The market has priced KNOT as if offshore oil will disappear tomorrow, when the reality is that offshore production (particularly in Brazil) continues growing robustly and will remain essential for decades.

What you’re buying with KNOP is a collection of specialized, income-producing assets, operated by experienced management, generating contracted cash flows, trading at a massive discount to replacement cost and intrinsic value. The margin of safety comes from the physical assets (you could sell the ships), the contracted revenue (customers can’t easily source alternative transportation), and the structural supply-demand dynamics (new capacity takes years to deliver). It’s Benjamin Graham’s margin-of-safety principle applied to modern energy infrastructure.

The Mean Reversion Case: Why Now Is Different

Market cycles don’t die of old age, but they eventually exhaust themselves. The decade-plus dominance of U.S. growth stocks has created valuation extremes that historically resolve through mean reversion. Not because growth stocks are bad investments (many aren’t), but because valuation eventually matters.

When international deep-value stocks trade in the bottom decile of their historical valuation range, when the value-growth spread reaches extremes not seen since the late 1990s, and when sentiment toward an entire investment category turns uniformly negative, these are the conditions that precede, not follow, exceptional returns.

The early innings of this mean reversion are already visible. International equities have outperformed U.S. stocks by significant margins through much of 2025, driven by improving fundamentals, currency movements, and a dawning realization that the rest of the world hasn’t stopped existing. But here’s the critical insight: despite this recent outperformance, international markets remain deeply discounted relative to historical norms. The rubber band has relaxed slightly, but it’s still stretched.

For investors with the stomach to think in five and ten-year time horizons rather than five and ten-day price movements, the opportunity set in international deep value is as compelling as it’s been in a generation. You’re not betting on a specific country’s economy or a particular sector’s resurgence. You’re simply buying good businesses with tangible assets that generate actual cash at prices that provide substantial downside protection and asymmetric upside potential.

The Contrarian’s Moment

The crowd is wrong more often than it’s right, particularly at extremes. And make no mistake; we’re at an extreme. When U.S. investors have essentially given up on international markets after years of underperformance, when European stocks can’t catch a bid despite solid fundamentals, when Japanese companies with rock-solid balance sheets trade at fractions of book value, that’s when the contrarian’s antenna should start quivering.

History won’t repeat exactly, but it does rhyme with remarkable consistency. Following the dot-com crash, international value stocks delivered spectacular returns over the subsequent decade. Following the 2008 financial crisis, deep value stocks staged a powerful multi-year rally. We may be witnessing the early stages of a similar cycle today, where unloved, overlooked, fundamentally sound businesses finally receive the recognition they deserve.

The opportunity in international deep value isn’t about timing the next quarter’s returns or catching the latest momentum wave. It’s about positioning for the next decade, building a portfolio of resilient, asset-rich, cash-generative businesses at valuations that provide substantial protection against downside while offering asymmetric upside potential.

LEG Immobilien, with its portfolio of German housing assets trading well below replacement cost. Aida Engineering, providing essential industrial equipment to the global manufacturing economy at a valuation that assumes stagnation rather than growth. KNOT Offshore Partners operates specialized energy infrastructure at prices that ignore the underlying asset values and contracted cash flows. These are the types of opportunities that patient, value-oriented investors dream about.

The world beyond American borders is vast, diverse, and (critically) mispriced. For those willing to venture into the less-traveled corners of global markets, to do the research that most won’t bother with, to think in years rather than quarters, the potential rewards are substantial. Not because international deep value is a sure thing (nothing in investing ever is), but because the valuation support, the margin of safety, and the potential for mean reversion all point in the same direction.

The golden age of international deep value is here. The only question is whether you’re prepared to see it.

Editorial content from our expert contributors is intended to be information for the general public and not individualized investment advice. Editors/contributors are presenting their individual opinions and strategies, which are neither expressly nor impliedly approved or endorsed by Benzinga.

Photo: Shutterstock