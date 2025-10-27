Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Blast Off In October

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE:SPOT)

On Sept. 30, Spotify announced a management transition. The company named Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström as Co-CEOs, succeeding founder Daniel Ek, who will step down as CEO to become Executive Chairman effective January 1, 2026. Both will report to Ek and, pending shareholder approval, join the company's board of directors. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $376.00.

RSI Value: 29.3

29.3 SPOT Price Action: Shares of Spotify fell 4.2% to close at $645.78 on Friday.

Shares of Spotify fell 4.2% to close at $645.78 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 80.04 Momentum score with Value at 8.17.

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

On Oct. 23, T-Mobile reported quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.39. Quarterly revenue came in at $21.96 billion, which exceeded the Street estimate of $21.92 billion and is up from the revenue of $20.16 billion reported for the same period last year. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $208.39.

RSI Value: 27.2

27.2 TMUS Price Action: Shares of T-Mobile fell 1% to close at $217.77 on Friday.

Shares of T-Mobile fell 1% to close at $217.77 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in TMUS stock.

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:SLMT)

On Oct. 22, Solmate Infrastructure announced it selected a data center to house its bare metal validators in the UAE and will pursue an M&A strategy to explore opportunities across Solana value chain. The company's stock fell around 60% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $5.00.

RSI Value: 22.3

22.3 SLMT Price Action: Shares of Brera Holdings rose 5.3% to close at $12.01 on Friday.

Shares of Brera Holdings rose 5.3% to close at $12.01 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in SLMT shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock