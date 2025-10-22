Qualcomm, Aptiv, Palo Alto And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades” on Tuesday, Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he is staying long on AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Supporting his view, Guggenheim analyst Vamil Divan maintained an AbbVie Buy rating on Oct. 20, raising the price target from $227 to $242.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, picked QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) as his final trade.

According to recent news, Satellite communications company Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) and Qualcomm Technologies have integrated Iridium data services into the Snapdragon Mission Tactical Radio, used by the U.S. government and approved allied partners, on Oct. 14.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Aptiv on Tuesday announced the launch of its most advanced radar technology yet, designed to meet growing demand for next-generation advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) as his final trade.

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron, on Oct. 17, maintained Palo Alto Networks with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $225 to $245.

Price Action:

AbbVie shares fell 0.3% to close at $231.39 on Tuesday.

QUALCOMM shares rose 1.1% to close at $168.83 during the session.

Aptiv shares gained 2.6% to close at $85.59 on Tuesday.

Palo Alto shares gained 1.2% to settle at $214.40.

