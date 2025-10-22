AT&T store with sign and manicured shrubs
October 22, 2025 4:31 AM 1 min read

AT&T, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $30.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $26.08 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $9.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE Vernova shares rose 2% to $597.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported downbeat third-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close. Netflix reported third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17.2% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $11.514 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of $5.87, missing a Street consensus estimate of $6.97. Netflix shares dipped 7% to $1,155.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%. Alector shares dipped 58.9% to $1.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) to report quarterly earnings at $5.49 per share on revenue of $10.91 billion before the opening bell. Thermo Fisher Scientific shares rose 1.7% to $567.58 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ALEC Logo
ALECAlector Inc
$1.34-58.3%
Overview
GEV Logo
GEVGE Vernova Inc
$595.311.71%
NFLX Logo
NFLXNetflix Inc
$1151.00-7.28%
T Logo
TAT&T Inc
$26.080.12%
TMO Logo
TMOThermo Fisher Scientific Inc
$559.010.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved