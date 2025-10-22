AT&T, Netflix And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) to report quarterly earnings at 54 cents per share on revenue of $30.87 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. AT&T shares rose 0.1% to $26.08 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:GEV) to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $9.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GE Vernova shares rose 2% to $597.00 in after-hours trading. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) reported downbeat third-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close. Netflix reported third-quarter revenue of $11.51 billion, up 17.2% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street consensus estimate of $11.514 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported earnings per share of $5.87, missing a Street consensus estimate of $6.97. Netflix shares dipped 7% to $1,155.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%. Alector shares dipped 58.9% to $1.32 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock