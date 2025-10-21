JPMorgan, Alibaba, Columbia Banking System And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Monday, Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is still his favorite financial as a long-term investor. The stock looks great, he added.

Supporting his view, JPMorgan Chase, on Oct. 14, reported third-quarter 2025 net income of $14.4 billion, or $5.07 per share, up 12% year over year, beating the $4.84 analyst estimate as sales of $47.12 billion topped expectations of $45.39 billion.

Amy Raskin, chief investment officer at Chevy Chase Trust, named Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Illumina announced that it will issue results for the third quarter following the close of market on Thursday, Oct. 30. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, said Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was unjustly caught up in last week’s regional bank panic attack. The stock has 5.7% yield and 10 times earnings, she noted.

Lending support to her choice, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Christopher Mcgratty, on Oct. 10, upgraded Columbia Banking System from Market Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $30 to $31.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, picked Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) as his final trade.

According to recent news, Alibaba Group has introduced a new computing pooling system called Aegaeon, which significantly reduces reliance on Nvidia GPUs by 82% for AI models.

Price Action:

JPMorgan shares gained 1.6% to close at $302.36 on Monday.

Illumina shares rose 4.2% to close at $99.50 during the session.

Columbia Banking System shares gained 4.3% to close at $25.36 on Monday.

Alibaba shares gained 3.8% to settle at $173.47.

