Top 3 Health Care Stocks You'll Regret Missing In October

The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL)

On Oct. 20, Exelixis shared detailed results from the STELLAR-303 Phase 3 trial. The trial evaluated zanzalintinib plus Roche Holdings AG's (OTC:RHHBY) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Bayer AG's (OTC:BAYRY) Stivarga (regorafenib) for previously treated non-microsatellite instability (MSI)-high metastatic colorectal cancer (CRC). The company's stock fell around 13% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $27.86.

RSI Value: 20.4

20.4 EXEL Price Action: Shares of Exelixis fell 12% to close at $34.54 on Monday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 45.91 Momentum score with Value at 57.16.

Scienture Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SCNX)

Scienture Holdings announced on Oct. 1 the formalization of multiple commercial group purchasing organization (GPO) agreements for its new drug, Arbli (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10 mg/mL. The agreements will provide the company access to more than 2,500 healthcare institutions across the U.S., including hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities. The company's stock fell around 41% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.50.

RSI Value: 17.2

17.2 SCNX Price Action: Shares of Scienture Holdings fell 4.9% to close at $0.51 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's charting tool helped identify the trend in SCNX stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)

On Oct. 18, Olema Oncology announced new data from the phase 1b/2 trial of palazestrant plus ribociclib in ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer at ESMO 2025. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $2.86.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 OLMA Price Action: Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals fell 17% to close at $7.77 on Monday.

Benzinga Pro's signals feature notified of a potential breakout in OLMA shares.

