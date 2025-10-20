Microsoft, Bitmine Immersion Technologies And An Industrial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Wall Street traders spotlighted picks across crypto mining, auto retail, and aviation on CNBC’s latest market roundup. On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMNR) as her final trade.

Supporting her view, B. Riley Securities analyst Fedor Shabalin, on Oct. 16, initiated coverage on BitMine Immersion Techs with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $90.

Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO), which opened up 304 new stores this year.

On the earnings front, AutoZone reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales on Sept. 23 that fell short of Wall Street expectations. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $48.71, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $50.91. Quarterly sales of $6.242 billion (+0.6% year over year) missed the Street view of $6.245 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAI) is clearly in the right sector, but it’s a bit risky because the chart’s not looking great.

RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert, on Oct. 16, reiterated FTAI Aviation with an Outperform rating and maintained a $185 price target.

Price Action:

Bitmine Immersion Technologies shares fell 2.4% to close at $49.85 on Friday.

Microsoft shares fell 0.4% to close at $511.61 during the session.

FTAI Aviation shares declined 1.8% to close at $166.67 on Friday.

