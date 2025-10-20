Cleveland-Cliffs, Steel Dynamics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report a quarterly loss at 48 cents per share on revenue of $4.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 0.3% to $13.28 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:CLF) to report a quarterly loss at 48 cents per share on revenue of $4.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 0.3% to $13.28 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares fell 2.3% to close at $142.65 on Friday.

(NASDAQ:STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares fell 2.3% to close at $142.65 on Friday. Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) reported third-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's quarterly sales rose to $16.583 million from $13.490 million. Ames National shares fell 2% to close at $19.68 on Friday.

After the closing bell, W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. W R Berkley shares fell 0.9% to $73.41 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE:WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. W R Berkley shares fell 0.9% to $73.41 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion after the closing bell. Crown Holdings shares fell 0.8% to $93.12 in after-hours trading.

