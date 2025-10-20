Cleveland-Cliffs logo agains a financial chart
October 20, 2025 3:47 AM 1 min read

Cleveland-Cliffs, Steel Dynamics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) to report a quarterly loss at 48 cents per share on revenue of $4.90 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Cleveland-Cliffs shares fell 0.3% to $13.28 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) to post quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $4.80 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Steel Dynamics shares fell 2.3% to close at $142.65 on Friday.
  • Ames National Corp (NASDAQ:ATLO) reported third-quarter earnings of 51 cents per share, up from 25 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's quarterly sales rose to $16.583 million from $13.490 million. Ames National shares fell 2% to close at $19.68 on Friday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • After the closing bell, W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion. W R Berkley shares fell 0.9% to $73.41 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $3.13 billion after the closing bell. Crown Holdings shares fell 0.8% to $93.12 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ATLO Logo
ATLOAmes National Corp
$19.61-%
Overview
CCK Logo
CCKCrown Holdings Inc
$93.12-0.77%
CLF Logo
CLFCleveland-Cliffs Inc
$13.28-0.33%
WRB Logo
WRBWR Berkley Corp
$73.41-0.87%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved