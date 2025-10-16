Teradyne, BlackRock, Victoria's Secret And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Wednesday, Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) as his final trade.

Supporting his view, BlackRock reported strong third-quarter results on Tuesday, with CEO Larry Fink saying the cryptocurrency market will grow “rapidly” as the firm builds proprietary tokenization technology to move traditional assets on-chain. BlackRock reported diluted EPS of $8.43, or $11.55 on an adjusted basis, with assets under management climbing to $13.5 trillion, up 17% year-over-year.

SoFi’s Liz Young Thomas picked iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM).

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link, Hightower Advisors chief investment strategist and portfolio manager, named Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) as her final trade.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey, on Oct. 1, maintained Victoria’s Secret with a Market Perform rating and raised the price target from $24 to $29.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) as his final trade.

Teradyne will release financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Oct. 28, after the closing bell. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 79 cents per share, down from 90 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report revenue of $744.2 million, compared to $737.3 million a year earlier.

Price Action:

BlackRock shares rose 0.7% to close at $1,202.59 on Wednesday.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF rose 1% during the session.

Victoria’s Secret shares gained 3.2% to close at $30.39 on Wednesday.

Teradyne shares jumped 3% to settle at $141.03 on Wednesday.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock