Top 3 Consumer Stocks That Are Set To Fly In October

The most oversold stocks in the consumer discretionary sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

On Sept. 8, Citigroup analyst Ross MacDonald initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10. The company's stock fell around 21% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $6.51.

RSI Value: 20.4

20.4 GT Price Action: Shares of Goodyear Tire fell 0.3% to close at $6.71 on Tuesday.

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

On Oct. 9, the company revised its FY25 guidance and issued FY2030 guidance. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $372.31.

RSI Value: 26.4

26.4 RACE Price Action: Shares of Ferrari gained 0.9% to close at $382.19 on Tuesday.

Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX)

On Oct. 7, Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick downgraded CarMax from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $53 to $42. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $42.75.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 KMX Price Action: Shares of Carmax gained 0.7% to close at $44.00 on Tuesday.

