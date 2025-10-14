Warren Buffett's Lennar, DR Horton Stakes Are Up $125 Million — And Still Climbing

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has a history of beating the performance of the S&P 500 with his Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE:BRK)(NYSE:BRK) conglomerate each year. A recent bet on homebuilders could help boost the 2025 performance of Berkshire Hathaway stock.

Berkshire Hathaway Bets on Homebuilders

A 13F filing from Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway revealed several new purchases in the second quarter, including new stakes in DR Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) stock and Lennar Corp Class A (NYSE:LEN) stock.

The conglomerate also increased its stake in Lennar Corp Class B (NYSE:LEN) shares by 19%.

Here are the current stakes in the two homebuilders as of the end of the third quarter:

Lennar Class A: 7,048,993 shares

7,048,993 shares Lennar Class B: 180,930 shares

180,930 shares DR Horton: 1,485,350 shares

Here are the closing prices for the stocks at the end of the second quarter and the current price on Oct. 14:

Lennar Class A : $110.61 on June 30, $122.23 now

: $110.61 on June 30, $122.23 now Lennar Class B : $105.25 on June 30, $114.78 now

: $105.25 on June 30, $114.78 now DR Horton: $128.92 on June 30, $156.74 now

Based on the share counts above and the prices, here's a look at how much Berkshire Hathaway is up since the end of the second quarter.

Lennar Class A : +$81.91 million

: +$81.91 million Lennar Class B : +$1.72 million

: +$1.72 million DR Horton: +$41.32 million

Together, the conglomerate is up $124.96 million since the end of the second quarter on these three homebuilder stock positions.

Berkshire's 2025 Performance

According to CNBC, Berkshire Hathaway owns 3.1% of Lennar Class A shares, but each of the homebuilder stakes represents a small portion of the company's overall investing portfolio.

While they only represent a small portion, another new stake from Buffett has also had a nice return since the end of the second quarter with UnitedHealth stock up.

Buffett's conglomerate currently trails the performance of the S&P 500 with around two and a half months left in the year.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), which tracks the S&P 500, is up 13.3% year-to-date, beating the 10% gains of Berkshire Hathaway shares.

