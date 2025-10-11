Benzinga's 'Stock Whisper' Index: 5 Stocks Investors Secretly Monitor But Don't Talk About Yet

Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: September's 10 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Palantir, Opendoor, Tesla Rank?

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX): The data center real estate investment trust saw strong interest from readers during the week. The company is set to report third-quarter financial results on Oct. 29. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $9.18, up from $9.05 in last year's third quarter. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $2.33 billion, up from $2.20 billion in last year's third quarter. Equinix has reported mixed quarters recently with earnings per share beaten five of the last six times and revenue missed five of the last six times. Barclays maintained a Hold rating on the stock recently and investors will likely need to see a strong quarter for shares to move higher, with the stock down 15% year-to-date.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG): Interest rose in the enterprise data storage company during the week, with shares near their all-time highs. The company announced new updates for its storage platform including Pure Storage Cloud, aimed at extending enterprise data cloud. Pure Storage aims to embrace AI and next-gen cloud services and utilize its partnership with Microsoft. Analysts have been increasing their price targets on the stock in recent weeks.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM): Continuing the recent trend of gold miners seeing more interest from readers, Agnico Eagle Mines is among this week's picks. The stock saw strong interest with shares near all-time highs and ahead of third-quarter earnings. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.90 and revenue of $2.89 billion, up from $1.14 and $2.16 billion respectively in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in eight of the last 10 quarters, including seven straight quarters. The company has also beaten analyst estimates for revenue in seven of the last 10 quarters. Raymond James recently maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised the price target from $155 to $182. CIBC maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and rose the price target from $165 to $231.



Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY): The RNA therapeutics company saw increase rise with some company updates. The company announced that Phase 3 trial testing began for its hypertension drug Zilebesiran. The company also recently shared an update on Phase 3 data for Vutrisiran. Analysts have been raising their price targets on the stock, despite shares being near all-time highs. Morgan Stanley raised the price target from $405 to $475, while Stifel raised the price target from $41 to $495. The stock remains one to watch with shares up 97% year-to-date and more updates coming.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD): The industrial and logistics facilities company saw shares drop 5% during the week, with investors paying increased attention ahead of earnings. The company is set to report third-quarter financial results on Oct. 15. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.44 and revenue of $2.16 billion. Both figures would be up year-over-year. The company has reported mixed quarters recently, beating earnings per share estimates in five straight quarters, while missing revenue estimates in seven straight quarters. A double beat could go a long ways in boosting shares, which are up around 7% year-to-date.

Stay tuned for next week's report, and follow Benzinga Pro for all the latest headlines and top market-moving stories here.

Read the latest Stock Whisper Index reports here:

Read Next:

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: