Critical Metals (CRML) Stock Pulls Back After White House Denies Investment

Shares of Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ:CRML) are off their session highs Monday after a Bloomberg report, citing a White House official, stated the Trump administration is not currently considering a deal to take an equity stake in the company. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: According to Bloomberg, the official clarified that while the administration has received hundreds of proposals for equity stakes from the private sector, it is not actively pursuing an agreement with Critical Metals for its rare earths project in Greenland.

The report directly counters earlier news that had contributed to the stock’s significant rally on Monday.

While Critical Metals shares remain up on the day following a separate announcement of $35 million in PIPE financing, the denial reported by Bloomberg has tempered investor enthusiasm, causing shares to pull back from 52-week highs achieved earlier in the session.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Despite the intraday pullback, Benzinga Edge data highlights the stock’s exceptionally strong recent performance with a Momentum score of 97.40.

CRML Price Action: Critical Metals shares were up 58.27% at $12.63 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock