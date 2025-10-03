ServiceNow, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), which is down 14% year-to-date.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded ServiceNow from Equal-Weight to Overweight on Sept. 24, raising the price target from $1,040 to $1,250.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR) as her final trade.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a great drug profile here.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Oct. 2, raising the price target from $550 to $575. The company, on Sept. 25, secured the FDA Breakthrough for Povetacicept in IgAN, completed AMKD trial enrollment, and launched ADPKD study in push for first-in-class kidney therapies.

Price Action:

ServiceNow shares fell 0.3% to close at $910.10 on Thursday.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF gained 0.3% on Thursday.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.2% to settle at $408.85.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock