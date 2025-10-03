Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
ServiceNow, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” on Thursday, Jason Snipe, founder and chief investment officer of Odyssey Capital Advisors, said he likes ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), which is down 14% year-to-date.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss upgraded ServiceNow from Equal-Weight to Overweight on Sept. 24, raising the price target from $1,040 to $1,250.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSE:IJR) as her final trade.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, said Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) has a great drug profile here.

Lending support to his choice, Citigroup analyst Geoff Meacham maintained a Buy rating for Vertex Pharmaceuticals on Oct. 2, raising the price target from $550 to $575. The company, on Sept. 25, secured the FDA Breakthrough for Povetacicept in IgAN, completed AMKD trial enrollment, and launched ADPKD study in push for first-in-class kidney therapies.

Price Action:

  • ServiceNow shares fell 0.3% to close at $910.10 on Thursday.
  • iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF gained 0.3% on Thursday.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares gained 1.2% to settle at $408.85.

