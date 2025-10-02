Top 3 Energy Stocks You'll Regret Missing In Q4

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT)

On Sept. 15, TD Cowen analyst Jason Gabelman downgraded NextDecade from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $8. The company's stock fell around 38% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $4.66.

RSI Value: 27.7

27.7 NEXT Price Action: Shares of Nextdecade fell 2.8% to close at $6.60 on Wednesday.

BW LPG Ltd (NYSE:BWLP)

On Sept. 2, BW LPG announced the sale of BW Lord. Kristian Sørensen, CEO of BW LPG, said, “We continue to advance our strategy to modernise BW LPG India’s fleet while capitalizing on strong asset values in the second-hand market. This is another transaction that underscores the agility of our commercial platform and our ability to unlock value in the current market environment.” The company's stock fell around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $7.86.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 BWLP Price Action: Shares of BW LPG fell 2.7% to close at $13.90 on Wednesday.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

On Sept. 18, Hess Midstream upgraded its FY25 gas gathering volumes guidance. “Hess Midstream’s strategy continues to focus on delivering differentiated cash flow stability and balance sheet strength that supports consistent and ongoing return of capital to shareholders,” said Jonathan Stein, Chief Executive Officer of Hess Midstream. The company's stock fell around 16% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $33.59.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 HESM Price Action: Shares of Hess Midstream rose 0.3% to close at $34.65 on Wednesday.

