Beginning Oct. 6, one lucky customer at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) restaurants could win $1 million. Here's a look at how the restaurant company could also win big from bringing back the popular store promotion.

McDonald's Brings Back Monopoly

The popular board game Monopoly from Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) was an annual tradition at McDonald's restaurants for many years before its end in 2014.

The restaurant company recently announced it is bringing back the game on Oct. 6 for a limited time with more chances for consumers to win.

Consumers will have two chances for prizes or digital game pieces using the McDonald's app: select food items will offer a prize or have physical game pieces (which then need to be scanned in the app), while others will give consumers digital pieces on their app.

The company said more than 30 menu items are eligible for game pieces during the promotion.

Prizes range from free food to a $1 million cash prize, with consumers also able to win one million American Airlines AAdvantage miles, a $10,000 Lowe's Shopping Spree, a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee limited or a $50,000 Vacation.

"Our fans have been clamoring for the return of MONOPOLY at McDonald's, and we're thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin," McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Alyssa Buetikofer said. "The game is a core memory for so many customers, and we're excited that those memories can now be shared across generations."

Consumers can pre-register for the game in the app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5 and get 500 bonus MyMcDonald's Rewards points.

McDonald's launched the Monopoly game in stores in 1987 and continued through 2014. The game was brought back as Money Monopoly in 2016 and has been used in some international markets over the past 10 years, as reported by CNN.

Return Puts Focus On App, Loyalty Membership Growth

Unlike the old version of the game, for which customers collected game pieces on a physical Monopoly game board, this version is highly interactive and encourages customers to download and use the app and loyalty rewards program.

McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski highlighted just how important the loyalty program is for future sales growth during the company's second-quarter earnings call.

"Roughly a quarter of our business in the U.S. is on our loyalty program," Kempczinski said, as reported by CNN.

The McDonald's CEO quantified the importance by saying non-loyalty U.S. customers visit McDonald's 10.5 times a year on average. Rewards members average 26 visits to McDonald's restaurants per year, more than double non-loyalty members, as reported by Customer Experience.

"Getting more and more consumers to be in our loyalty program — that's how we're going to drive this business, because it's going to be frequency-led growth."

The company had around 185 million global loyalty members at the end of the second quarter, with a goal to have 250 million active loyalty members by the end of 2027.

The McDonald's CEO said the loyalty program is part of better customer service, with the ability to provide personalization and value to consumers.

With the launch of Monopoly in stores and focus on the digital elements, McDonald's could see a big boost for its loyalty membership in the current quarter.

McDonald's Stock Price

McDonald's stock is up 0.24% to $303.65 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $276.53 to $326.32. McDonald's shares are up 3.9% year-to-date in 2025.

