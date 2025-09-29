The latest quarterly filing from Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK)(NYSE: BRK) revealed the Warren Buffett-led conglomerate investing in UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) and several other new positions.

Market strategist Jay Woods says the filing shows how Berkshire Hathaway could be changing its ways.

Buffett's New Bets

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Market Strategist Jay Woods told Benzinga that the latest 13f from Berkshire Hathaway shows that the conglomerate is taking some positions in stocks and sectors that could provide opportunity.

"I thought that 13f was interesting," Woods told Benzinga.

Woods said the latest purchases could show the new leadership of Berkshire Hathaway with Buffett stepping down from his CEO role at the end of the year.

The market strategist highlighted that Buffett and late Berkshire chairman Charlie Munger didn't take small positions in stocks.

While the UnitedHealth stake news caused the stock to jump, Woods said the position is small relative to past Berkshire investments.

Woods said he's a fan of Berkshire getting involved in sectors that are beaten down, including the UnitedHealth position, which could be in the midst of a turnaround.

"It will take time."

The market strategist said a key question is if Berkshire will unveil future investments in UnitedHealth in new 13fs or if future filings will show selling the stake and taking quick profits.

New positions for Berkshire also included homebuilders DR Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) and Lennar Corp Class A (NYSE: LEN).

"Fascinating to see them branch out."

Woods said some of the newer Berkshire Hathaway positions could be considered speculative when compared to older Berkshire stakes.

Berkshire has been adding to its positions in stocks like Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ), Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) and Dominos Pizza Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) in recent quarters.

New Buffett Strategy?

Woods said a key question is whether the Berkshire investment strategy is making a dramatic change.

"Is the style of Berkshire getting more active than passive?" Woods said in an interview with Benzinga.

Woods highlighted that Berkshire often holds its positions for years, but some recent stakes are showing smaller-sized bets and sales in short periods.

The market strategist said betting on beaten-down sectors and names could show shorter-term rotation plays and change the long-term Berkshire strategy.

"That's great. That's what you want a good manager to do."

While some of the strategy will change, Woods thinks the core holdings will likely remain the same for Berkshire, including a large bet on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Woods said the story shouldn't be that Berkshire Hathaway is selling Apple stock in recent quarters, but rather "how much they put into Apple" in the first place.

After representing over 50% of the stock investment portfolio, Apple's importance and weighting have declined. The sales also allow Berkshire Hathaway to put their capital into other places, like their new small bets in companies beaten down.

"The good news is they've been successful doing this."

