US Stocks Fall For Third Day; Investor Sentiment Declines, But Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Thursday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Thursday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 100 points during the session. The S&P 500 fell for the third session in a row.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2025 results on Thursday. Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) dipped 20% on Thursday after the company reported second-quarter EPS and sales below estimates.

On the economic front, U.S. durable goods orders climbed by 2.9% month-over-month to $312.1 billion in August, compared to a revised 2.7% decline in July and versus market estimates of a 0.5% fall. The U.S. trade deficit in goods shrank by $17.3 billion month-over-month to $85.5 billion in August, compared to market estimates of $95.65 billion. Initial jobless claims declined by 14,000 from the previous week to 218,000 in the third week of September, compared to market estimates of 235,000. The U.S. economy grew by an annualized rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, up from 3.3% in the second estimate.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with materials, health care and consumer discretionary stocks recording the biggest losses on Thursday. However, energy and information technology stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 174 points to 45,947.32 on Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 0.50% to 6,604.72, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.50% at 22,384.70 during Thursday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ: IVA) and Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: MITQ) today.

At a current reading of 52.2, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Thursday, versus a prior reading of 55.3.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

