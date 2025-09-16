Uber, Apollo Global, FTAI Aviation And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said Apollo Global Management, Inc. APO earnings and revenue are expected to grow around 20% in 2026.

According to recent news, Apollo and Bridge Investment Group Holdings announced on Sept. 2 that Apollo has completed the previously announced acquisition of Bridge in an all-stock transaction.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF IYM as her final trade.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Uber Technologies Inc UBER jumped to a new all-time high on Monday, approaching the $100 level.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently sued Uber over alleged discrimination against disabled passengers on its platform.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI is expected to go above $200.

FTAI Aviation is scheduled to announce its financial results for the third quarter after the closing of the market on Monday, Oct. 27.

Price Action:

Apollo Global shares rose 0.3% to close at $138.48 on Monday.

FTAI Aviation gained 0.5% to close at $172.51 on Monday.

Uber shares gained 3.1% to close at $98.85 during the session.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF slipped 0.1% on Monday.

