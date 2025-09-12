Tesla, Delta Air, Teck Resources And A Financial Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT looks great and he is staying long on this stock. The stock has officially broken out, he added.

According to recent news, Rocket and the Bank of Montreal have extended and expanded the existing Master Repurchase Agreement, effective Thursday.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL as his final trade.

Delta reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the September quarter and full year 2025, previously provided on July 10, 2025.

Sarat Sethi, DCLA managing partner, said the merger of Teck Resources Limited TECK with Anglo American looks great. The stock is going to go higher from here, he added.

Teck and Anglo American will combine to form Anglo Teck, a global critical minerals company and one of the world’s top five copper producers. The merged group will be headquartered in Canada and is expected to provide investors with more than 70% copper exposure.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Tesla, Inc. TSLA as his final trade.

According to the official Tesla China website on Wednesday, deliveries for the Model Y L won’t take place until November 2025, indicating that the EV giant has run out of Model Y L units for the rest of September as well as the entirety of October.

Price Action:

Rocket Companies shares rose 1% to close at $21.11 on Thursday.

Delta Air fell 1.6% to close at $60.44 on Thursday.

Teck Resources shares gained 3% to settle at $41.66 during the session.

Tesla shares gained 6% to close at $368.81 on Thursday.

