Person analyzing stock charts on smartphone and computer screens
September 10, 2025 8:12 AM 2 min read

Lennar, Rocket Companies And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Global economic shifts are influencing investment strategies as market leaders navigate sectors with potential growth and resilience. With China’s consumer market showing signs of recovery and housing demand maintaining investor interest, financial experts are making strategic picks in response to these evolving trends.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, named iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI, saying expectations are for an improving consumer in China.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of investment solutions, and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, picked Lennar Corporation LEN. She still likes housing very much, and the valuation is very compelling.

On the earnings front, Lennar is scheduled to release earnings for the third quarter after the market closes on Sept. 18. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.10 per share, down from $3.90 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects to report quarterly revenue at $9.06 billion, compared to $9.42 billion a year earlier.

Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, said he is long on Rocket Companies, Inc. RKT.

Lending support to his choice, Rocket, on July 31, reported adjusted revenue of $1.34 billion for the second quarter, beating a Street consensus estimate of $1.28 billion according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported adjusted earnings per share of four cents, beating a Street consensus estimate of three cents per share.

Price Action:

  • iShares MSCI China ETF rose 1.1% on Tuesday.
  • Lennar fell 3.5% to close at $137.45 on Tuesday.
  • Rocket Companies shares fell 0.1% to settle at $20.46 during the session.

