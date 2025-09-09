Jim Cramer Calls Fortinet The 'Weakest' Cybersecurity Stock, Favors These 2 Instead

As investors navigate a rapidly shifting tech landscape, expert opinions and market forecasts play a critical role in guiding financial decisions. With cybersecurity and tech stocks frequently under the spotlight, industry voices weigh in on which companies may offer the most promising returns.

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Fortinet, Inc. FTNT is “actually the weakest of the cybersecurities.” He recommends going with Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW or CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD.

Supporting his view, Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall, on Sept. 2, downgraded Fortinet from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $78 to $67.

Cramer said he can't recommend Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI as it's “still got those accounting issues, and I think accounting regulations equal sell.” He recommended buying Dell Technologies Inc. DELL, not Super Micro.

As per the recent news, Nokia NOK announced on Monday that it is partnering with Super Micro Computer to provide high-performance, AI-optimized data center networking solutions. These solutions are designed for cloud providers, hyperscalers, enterprises, and communication service providers.

The Mad Money host said he can't recommend Obsidian Energy Ltd. OBE as oil is going down.

On Monday, Obsidian Energy revised year-end 2025 net debt guidance to $213 million and completed a share buyback under the current normal course issuer bid.

Cramer said he prefers NVIDIA Corporation NVDA over Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL.

On the earnings front, Marvell, on Aug. 28, reported quarterly earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the analyst estimate of 66 cents. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.006 billion, which missed the Street estimate of $2.009 billion.

Price Action:

Fortinet shares rose 1.9% to settle at $80.36 on Monday.

Super Micro Computer shares fell 0.9% to close at $40.04.

Obsidian Energy shares closed at $5.84 on Monday.

Marvell Technology shares gained 4.2% to settle at $66.00.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock