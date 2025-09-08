Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Jump In September

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW

On Aug. 15, Truist Securities analyst David Smith maintained Charles Schwab with a Buy and raised the price target from $107 to $112. The company's stock fell around 5% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $61.16.

RSI Value: 27.1

27.1 SCHW Price Action: Shares of Charles Schwab fell 5.7% to close at $92.05 on Friday.

Shares of Charles Schwab fell 5.7% to close at $92.05 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 82.12 Momentum score.

Virtu Financial Inc VIRT

On July 30, Virtu Finl posted upbeat second-quarter earnings. The company's stock fell around 8% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $29.82.

RSI Value: 21.7

21.7 VIRT Price Action: Shares of Virtu Financial fell 3.9% to close at $38.89 on Friday.

Shares of Virtu Financial fell 3.9% to close at $38.89 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in VIRT stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc LPLA

On Sept. 2, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained LPL Finl with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $463 to $460. The company's stock fell around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $204.42.

RSI Value: 21.9

21.9 LPLA Ltd Price Action: Shares of LPL Financial fell 7.5% to close at $332.99 on Friday.

Shares of LPL Financial fell 7.5% to close at $332.99 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in LPLA shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock