Top 3 Energy Stocks That May Explode In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Alliance Resource Partners LP ARLP

On July 28, Alliance Resource Partners reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its dividend to $0.70 per share from $0.60. “All operations performed well during the quarter, with the exception of Tunnel Ridge that continued to experience challenging mining conditions,” commented Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and CEO. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $22.30.

RSI Value: 22.3

22.3 ARLP Price Action: Shares of Alliance Resource Partners fell 0.8% to close at $22.76 on Thursday.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners fell 0.8% to close at $22.76 on Thursday. Edge Stock Ratings: 28.29 Momentum score with Value at 84.89.

PTL Ltd PTLE

On July 24, PTL received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq. The company's stock fell around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.15.

RSI Value: 28.6

28.6 PTLE Price Action: Shares of PTL gained 0.6% to close at $0.16 on Thursday.

Shares of PTL gained 0.6% to close at $0.16 on Thursday.

Stak Inc STAK

On April 23, STAK announced first half of fiscal year 2025 financial results. Mr. Chuanbo Jiang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of STAK, commented, “Driven by rising market demand and our strategic focus on higher-margin, specialized oilfield vehicles, the first half of fiscal year 2025 recorded a solid performance for our company, reflecting both operational and strategic progress. We delivered robust financial results, with revenues reaching $17.0 million, representing a 24.44% increase year over year.” The company's stock fell around 44% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.76.

RSI Value: 27.1

27.1 STAK Ltd Price Action: Shares of Stak fell 2.2% to close at $0.82 on Thursday.

Shares of Stak fell 2.2% to close at $0.82 on Thursday.

