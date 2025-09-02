Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains In September

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Amber International Holding Ltd AMBR

On Aug. 21, Clear Street has initiated coverage of Amber International with a Buy rating and a target price of $11.00. The company's stock fell around 48% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.80.

RSI Value: 18.1

18.1 AMBR Price Action: Shares of Amber International dipped 7.5% to close at $3.60 on Friday.

Shares of Amber International dipped 7.5% to close at $3.60 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: Value at 18.78.

CTW Cayman CTW

On Aug. 28, CTW Cayman announced that pre-registration is now underway for The Apothecary Diaries Palace Chronicles, a simulation game based on the popular anime The Apothecary Diaries. The company's stock fell around 53% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.71.

RSI Value: 19.1

19.1 CTW Price Action: Shares of CTW Cayman fell 4.2% to close at $2.07 on Friday.

Shares of CTW Cayman fell 4.2% to close at $2.07 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in CTW stock.

Kuke Music Holding Ltd – ADR KUKE

On Aug. 25, Kuke Music Holding said it will hold extraordinary general meeting and class meeting on Sept. 12. The company's stock fell around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.45.

RSI Value: 26.5

26.5 KUKE Ltd Price Action: Shares of Kuke Music gained 0.1% to close at $1.63 on Friday.

Shares of Kuke Music gained 0.1% to close at $1.63 on Friday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in KUKE shares.

BZ Edge Rankings: Find out where other stocks stand—explore the full comparison now.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock