Apple, FTAI Aviation, Coeur Mining And An Energy Stock: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Investors are navigating a complex landscape as technology and commodities drive divergent market narratives. While tech giants continue to capture attention with product innovations and strategic moves, the resource sector is seeing renewed interest amid fluctuating economic conditions.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said FTAI Aviation Ltd. FTAI is not dependent upon Nvidia NVDA and expects the stock going to $200.

Supporting his view, BTIG analyst Andre Madrid maintained a Buy rating for FTAI Aviation on Aug. 25, raising the price target from $190 to $230.

Kevin Simpson, founder and CEO of Capital Wealth Planning, said he likes Apple Inc. AAPL heading into next month's event and is also excited about the iPhone Air.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng, on Wednesday, reiterated Apple with a Buy and maintained a $266 price target.

Bill Baruch, founder and president of both Blue Line Capital and Blue Line Futures, said Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE is breaking out above its 2021 high.

Lending support to his choice, Coeur Mining, on Aug. 6, reported quarterly earnings of 20 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 17 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $480.70 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $447.93 million.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Phillips 66 PSX as his final trade.

Piper Sandler analyst Ryan Todd, on Aug. 4, maintained Phillips 66 with a Neutral and raised the price target from $144 to $145.

Price Action:

FTAI Aviation shares gained 0.5% to settle at $149.91 on Wednesday.

Apple shares rose 0.5% to close at $230.49 during the session.

Coeur Mining rose 1.4% to settle at $12.47 during the session.

Phillips 66 shares gained 2.1% to settle at $132.62 on Wednesday.

