CSX freight train on tracks under blue sky
August 27, 2025 7:26 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Explode This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

CSX Corp CSX

  • On Aug. 22, the company announced an expanded partnership with BNSF but announced no plans for a merger. The company's stock fell around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $26.22.
  • RSI Value: 28.9
  • CSX Price Action: Shares of CSX fell 1.2% to close at $32.41 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 49.72 Momentum score with Value at 58.49.

Zeo Energy Corp ZEO          

  • On Aug. 13, Zeo Energy posted a wider quarterly loss. “In the second quarter we returned to growth and executed well through most of our peak selling season,” said Zeo Energy Corp. CEO Tim Bridgewater. The company's stock fell around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.05.
  • RSI Value: 27.2
  • ZEO Price Action: Shares of Zeo Energy fell 8.8% to close at $1.76 on Tuesday.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc NOTE

  • On Aug. 22, FiscalNote Holdings disclosed a 1-for-12 reverse stock split of common stock. The company's stock fell around 47% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.41.
  • RSI Value: 29.7
  • NOTE Ltd Price Action: Shares of FiscalNote fell 3% to close at $0.42 on Tuesday.
