JM Smucker, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co SJM to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Smucker shares fell 0.2% to $110.35 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Smucker shares fell 0.2% to $110.35 in after-hours trading. MongoDB, Inc. MDB posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.64 and $3.73, versus the $3.10 analyst estimate. MongoDB raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $2.34 billion and $2.36 billion, versus the $2.29 billion estimate. MongoDB shares jumped 30.5% to $279.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc . CBRL shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the restaurant chain partially reversed its controversial logo rebrand amid political pressure and presidential commentary. Cracker Barrel shares climbed 7.1% to $61.80 in the after-hours trading session.

. shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the restaurant chain partially reversed its controversial logo rebrand amid political pressure and presidential commentary. Cracker Barrel shares climbed 7.1% to $61.80 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect NVIDIA Corp NVDA to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $45.89 billion after the closing bell. Nvidia shares rose 0.3% to $182.35 in after-hours trading.

