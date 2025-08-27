JM SMUCKER
August 27, 2025 5:45 AM 2 min read

JM Smucker, Nvidia And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects J M Smucker Co SJM to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Smucker shares fell 0.2% to $110.35 in after-hours trading.
  • MongoDB, Inc.  MDB posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday. The company also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.64 and $3.73, versus the $3.10 analyst estimate. MongoDB raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $2.34 billion and $2.36 billion, versus the $2.29 billion estimate. MongoDB shares jumped 30.5% to $279.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting HP Inc HPQ to post quarterly earnings at 75 cents per share on revenue of $13.70 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HP shares gained 0.4% to $27.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. CBRL shares rose sharply in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the restaurant chain partially reversed its controversial logo rebrand amid political pressure and presidential commentary. Cracker Barrel shares climbed 7.1% to $61.80 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect NVIDIA Corp NVDA to post quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $45.89 billion after the closing bell. Nvidia shares rose 0.3% to $182.35 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
CBRL Logo
CBRLCracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc
$61.606.74%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
79.61
Growth
25.71
Quality
14.23
Value
71.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HPQ Logo
HPQHP Inc
$27.070.22%
MDB Logo
MDBMongoDB Inc
$280.8831.0%
NVDA Logo
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$182.760.54%
SJM Logo
SJMJM Smucker Co
$110.35-0.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved