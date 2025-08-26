Lockheed Martin, Alphabet, Valero Energy And More: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As technology and defense sectors continue to capture investor attention amid global shifts, key players in these industries are making strategic moves that influence market dynamics. This financial landscape sets the stage for experts to highlight standout stocks and forecast potential growth trajectories.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG has been stealth, but it keeps moving up every day.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet hit a new all-time high Monday, buoyed by a string of positive developments in its artificial intelligence and cloud computing divisions, coupled with a favorable macroeconomic environment.

Jim Lebenthal, partner at Cerity Partners, named Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, advising investors to look for more news coming out of the Golden Dome project.

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein, on Aug. 21, maintained a Neutral rating for Lockheed Martin and lowered the price target from $495 to $480.

Don't forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares Global Comm Services ETF IXP as her final trade.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director at Virtus Investment Partners, named Valero Energy Corp VLO as his final trade.

On the earnings front, Valero Energy reported second-quarter revenue of $29.89 billion on July 24, beating analyst estimates of $27.36 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.28 per share, beating estimates of $1.94 per share.

Price Action:

Alphabet shares gained 1.2% to settle at $208.49 on Monday.

Lockheed Martin shares rose 0.3% to close at $447.72 during the session.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF rose 0.1% during the session.

Valero Energy shares rose 1.2% to settle at $147.11 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Photo via Shutterstock