Warren Buffett with US flag behind him
August 22, 2025 3:21 PM 3 min read

Warren Buffett And Dow Jones Industrial Average Have 7 Stocks In Common: Do You Own Any Of The Top Picks?

by Chris Katje Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

When it comes to passive investing in the stock market, investors can choose to follow a stock market index like the Dow Jones Industrial Average or a strong, consistent performer like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK, a conglomerate led by Warren Buffett.

Here's a look at the stocks the two investment vehicles have in common and who has had the better performance over the last 20 years.

Dow Jones Industrial Average, Berkshire Hathaway Overlap

A recent 13F filing from Berkshire Hathaway revealed several new positions added to the portfolio, including a bet on health insurance company UnitedHealth Group UNH. This added another member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average to the Berkshire stock portfolio.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF DIA tracks the 30 members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which are price-weighted in both the index and the ETF.

Here are the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have in common, along with a look at the percentage of Berkshire’s stock portfolio and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF.

StockBerkshire Hathaway SPDR Dow Jones Industrial ETF
Amazon.com Inc0.8% of assets3.0% of assets
American Express16.2% of assets4.2% of assets
Apple Inc21.2% of assets3.1% of assets
Chevron Inc6.5% of assets2.1% of assets
Coca-Cola9.4% of assets1.0% of assets
UnitedHealth0.5% of assets4.2% of assets
Visa Inc 1.0% of assets4.7% of assets

Among the largest holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, four of the top five holdings are also members of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Bank of America, Berkshire's third-largest holding by percentage, is not a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but it was previously one of the 30 components.

Among the stocks with overlap, American Express, Apple and Chevron are the stocks that have the most considerable weight in both investment vehicles due to the price-weighted structure of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Read Also: Warren Buffett Investment Success: 3 Simple Rules To Copy Oracle Of Omaha

Warren Buffett Vs. Dow Jones Industrial Average Performance

Benzinga previously highlighted that Berkshire Hathaway had beaten the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, in 11 of the last 20 years. The Buffett-led conglomerate has outperformed the S&P 500 in three of the last four years.

The same can be said when it comes to Buffett versus the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with Berkshire having higher gains in three of the last four years.

Overall, Berkshire has outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 11 of the last 20 years, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperforming Berkshire eight times and there being one tie between the two.

Here's a look at the head-to-head performance of the last 20 years and the winner.

YearBRK-BDIAWinner
2024+27.1% +14.8%Buffett
2023+15.5% +16.0%DIA
2022+3.3% -7.0% Buffett
2021+29.0% +20.8%Buffett
2020+2.4%+9.6% DIA
2019+10.9% +25.0% DIA
2018+3.0%-3.7%Buffett
2017+21.6% +28.1% DIA
2016+23.4% +16.4% Buffett
2015-12.1% +0.1% DIA
2014+26.6%+9.8% Buffett
2013 +32.2% +29.6% Buffett
2012+17.6% +9.9% Buffett
2011-4.8%+8.1% DIA
2010: +21.9%+14.0%Buffett
2009+2.2% 22.7% DIA
2008-32.1%-32.1% Tie
2007+29.2%+8.8%Buffett
2006+24.9%+18.9%Buffett
2005-.02%+1.6% DIA

While Buffett had a strong recent streak going, his last year leading Berkshire Hathaway could also be the one that underperforms both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average.

With an 8.49% gain in 2025 year-to-date, Berkshire is currently ahead of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+7.46%) and trails the S&P 500 (+10.32%).

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$228.031.39%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
34.79
Growth
30.02
Quality
72.50
Value
8.86
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$228.843.10%
AXP Logo
AXPAmerican Express Co
$319.353.63%
CVX Logo
CVXChevron Corp
$158.722.04%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$456.651.94%
KO Logo
KOCoca-Cola Co
$70.03-0.88%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$645.341.54%
UNH Logo
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$306.611.07%
V Logo
VVisa Inc
$349.871.80%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved