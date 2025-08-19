Top 3 Tech And Telecom That Could Lead To Your Biggest Gains This Month

The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Charter Communications Inc CHTR

On Aug. 18, Charter priced its $2.0 billion senior secured notes. The company's stock fell around 31% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $254.67.

RSI Value: 29.1

29.1 CHTR Price Action: Shares of Charter Communications rose 0.1% to trade at $266.86 on Tuesday.

Shares of Charter Communications rose 0.1% to trade at $266.86 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 15.32 Momentum score with Value at 45.42.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd DUO

On June 25, Fangdd Network Group regained compliance with Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Listing Requirement. The company's stock fell around 32% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.39.

RSI Value: 24.4

24.4 DUO Price Action: Shares of Fangdd Network Group fell 1.9% to trade at $1.49 on Tuesday.

Shares of Fangdd Network Group fell 1.9% to trade at $1.49 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in DUO stock.

Trade Desk Inc TTD

On Aug. 15, UBS analyst Chris Kuntarich maintained Trade Desk with a Buy and lowered the price target from $105 to $80.. The company's stock fell around 34% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $42.96.

RSI Value: 29.8

29.8 TTD Ltd Price Action: Shares of Trade Desk fell 3.4% to trade at $53.09 on Tuesday.

Shares of Trade Desk fell 3.4% to trade at $53.09 on Tuesday. Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in TTD shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock