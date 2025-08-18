Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Share 2 Stock Investments In Common: Can You Guess What They Are?

When it comes to Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood, their investment styles are incredibly different. Buffett is a fan of value stocks and profitable companies, which have helped him beat the performance of the S&P 500 for many years. Wood, on the other hand, prefers high-growth stocks that are often not yet profitable.

While the two well-known investors don't have many stocks in their portfolios in common, there are two names that are held by both.

Warren Buffett and Cathie Wood's Stock Overlap

While Wood counts Tesla Inc TSLA as the largest holding in Ark Invest and a top holding in multiple ETFs, Buffett famously passed on investing in the company led by Elon Musk. It might come as a coincidence that it's a Tesla rival that is one of the two stocks that Wood and Musk have in common.

BYD Co BYDDFBYDDY, a Chinese electric vehicle company, is owned by both Berkshire Hathaway and Ark Invest.

For Berkshire Hathaway, the company is a $2.4 billion investment with over 162 million shares owned, representing 4.4% of the EV company, according to CNBC. The investment represents around 0.8% of the Berkshire Hathaway investment portfolio.

For Ark Invest, BYD is owned in the Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ. The stock represents a $15.1 million investment. The stock is the 25th largest holding in the ETF at 1.14% of assets.

Being in only one of the six main Ark Invest ETFs means BYD is a smaller stake for Ark Invest. The stake represents less than 0.1% of the overall Ark Invest assets in the main six ETFs.

Along with both Buffett and Wood owning BYD stock, the two well-known investors also share a Magnificent Seven stock in common.

Both Buffett and Wood own Amazon.com Inc AMZN stock.

Berkshire Hathaway owns 10 million shares of Amazon worth $2.3 billion. The investment represents around 0.1% of the e-commerce company and 0.8% of Buffett's investment portfolio for Berkshire Hathaway.

Amazon stock is owned by five of the six main Ark Invest ETFs and is the 14th largest position for the ETF company overall, according to tracking from CathiesArk. This makes Amazon around 1.9% of the entire Ark Invest assets under the main six ETFs.

Here are the positions in Amazon stock by ETF:

Ark Innovation ETF ARKK : 16 th largest position, $154.0 million, 1.73% of assets

: 16 largest position, $154.0 million, 1.73% of assets Ark Next Generation Innovation ETF ARKW : 19 th largest position, $48.2 million, 1.68% of assets

: 19 largest position, $48.2 million, 1.68% of assets Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF : 11 th largest position, $40.8 million, 3.07% of assets

: 11 largest position, $40.8 million, 3.07% of assets Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF : 21 st largest position, $25.7 million, 1.69% of assets

: 21 largest position, $25.7 million, 1.69% of assets Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX : 11th largest position, $15.6 million, 3.68% of assets

While BYD and Amazon are the two stocks the main portfolios of Buffett and Wood have in common, there are some other stocks both have exposure.

Berkshire Hathaway also owns New England Asset Management, which owns four stocks also owned by the four main Ark Invest funds. Both own shares of Lockheed Martin Corp LMT, Qualcomm Inc QCOM, Amgen Inc AMGN and Honeywell International Inc HON.

Read Also: Cathie Wood’s Top 10 Stock Picks: Unpacking Ark Funds Innovation Picks For The Next Decade

2025 Performance

When it comes to performance in 2025, Wood is outperforming Buffett. All five of the ETFs mentioned above are up more than 30% year-to-date, outperforming both Berkshire Hathaway and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500 Index.

Here are the year-to-date performances:

SPY: +9.9%

+9.9% ARKK : +35.4%

: +35.4% ARKQ : +30.9%

: +30.9% ARKW : +46.1%

: +46.1% ARKX: +37.2%

+37.2% ARKF: +45.2%

+45.2% BRKA : +6.0%

: +6.0% BRKB: +5.8%

Looking at the returns above, Berkshire Hathaway trails the Ark Invest ETFs by a significant margin and is behind the performance of the S&P 500 in 2025.

Berkshire has beaten the S&P 500 in 11 of the past 20 years, including three of the last four, but 2025 looks like Buffett will trail the overall broader market returns.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Buffett, Shutterstock; Wood, Courtesy ARK Invest