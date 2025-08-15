August 15, 2025 8:29 AM 2 min read

American Express, Freeport-McMoRan And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Investors are increasingly turning their attention to strategic stock picks as market volatility remains a focal point. With earnings season shedding light on financial health and unexpected gains, traders are making calculated decisions to navigate the fiscal landscape.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, named Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Freeport-McMoRan, on July 23, reported quarterly earnings of 54 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 44 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $7.58 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.09 billion.

Kevin Simpson, founder and chief executive officer, Capital Wealth Planning, said American Express Company AXP is down around 10% over the past month.

Lending support to his choice, American Express, on July 18, reported fiscal second-quarter 2025 results, surpassing analyst estimates for both revenue and adjusted earnings per share.

Shannon Saccocia of NB Private Wealth picked iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF, amid a pickup in M&A activity.

Joe Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, named iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX as his final trade.

Price Action:

  • Freeport-McMoRan shares fell 1.1% to settle at $42.28 on Thursday.
  • American Express shares rose 0.3% to close at $307.73 during the session.
  • iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN rose 0.4% on Thursday.
  • iShares U.S. Financials ETF gained 0.4% during the session.

