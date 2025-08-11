TJX, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Wynn Resorts And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited TSM ended July higher by 36% year-to-date. The company also reported a revenue growth of 26% year-over-year for July, he noted.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing on Friday reported consolidated net revenue of approximately 323.17 billion New Taiwanese dollars (roughly $10.66 billion) for July 2025, up 22.5% quarter-over-quarter, backed by the artificial intelligence frenzy.

Will TJX Exceed Earnings Expectations This Quarter?

Kevin Simpson, Capital Wealth Planning founder and CIO, named The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX as his final trade.

TJX plans to release its second quarter sales and earnings results on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share, up from 96 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue of $14.14 billion, compared to $13.47 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

How Analysts Are Boosting Wynn Resorts’ Price Targets

Jim Lebenthal, a partner at Cerity Partners, selected Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN, citing strong demand in the fourth quarter of 2026.

On Friday, Stifel analyst Steve Wieczynski maintained a Buy rating for Wynn Resorts and raised the price target from $113 to $130, while Macquarie analyst Chad Beynon maintained an Outperform rating for the stock and boosted the price target from $110 to $124.

Steve Adubato Jr. named SPDR S&P Retail ETF XRT as his final trade.

Price Action:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 0.3% to settle at $241.83 on Friday.

TJX shares declined 0.5% to close at $131.37 during the session.

Wynn Resorts shares fell 0.8% to close at $106.41 on Friday.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF fell 0.6% during the session.

