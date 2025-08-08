Top 3 Financial Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Root Inc ROOT

On Aug. 6, Root posted upbeat quarterly earnings. The company's stock fell around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $34.04.

RSI Value: 21.7

21.7 ROOT Price Action: Shares of Root dipped 26.4% to close at $90.23 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 93.39 Momentum score with Value at 54.68.

Baldwin Insurance Group Inc BWIN

On Aug. 5, The Baldwin Insurance posted in-line quarterly earnings. “We are pleased with strong second quarter results at The Baldwin Group. Our business once again generated double-digit organic growth, while delivering adjusted EBITDA growth of 14%, 60 basis points of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion and adjusted diluted earnings per share growth of 24%” said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of The Baldwin Group. The company's stock fell around 22% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $28.66.

RSI Value: 28.1

28.1 BWIN Price Action: Shares of Baldwin Insurance rose 1.1% to close at $30.72 on Thursday.



Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC

On July 1, Prospect Capital announced the closing of the acquisition of QC Holdings, Inc. The company's stock fell around 17% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $2.73.

RSI Value: 17.8

17.8 PSEC Ltd Price Action: Shares of Prospect Capital fell 2.5% to close at $2.76 on Thursday.



