Uber, Western Union, Live Nation Entertainment And A Health Care Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

As investors navigate a volatile market landscape, attention turns to upcoming earnings reports from major companies, which could provide insights into broader economic trends. This earnings season, analysts and investors are closely watching key players like AbbVie, Uber, and Western Union for signs of growth and stability amid shifting market dynamics.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Bryn Talkington, managing partner of Requisite Capital Management, said she likes AbbVie Inc. ABBV technically going into earnings at the end of the month. The stock is expected to see a breakout after earnings on July 31.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share, up from $2.65 per share in the year-ago period. The company projects quarterly revenue of $15.04 billion, compared to $14.46 billion a year earlier.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER is expected to report a good quarter.

Uber will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its second-quarter financial results on Wednesday, August 6. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 62 cents per share on revenue of $12.46 billion.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named The Western Union Company WU as her final trade.

On the earnings front, Western Union will host a webcast and conference call to discuss second-quarter results on July 28.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV appears to be breaking out ahead of earnings.

Guggenheim analyst Curry Baker reiterated a Buy rating for Live Nation Entertainment on June 18 and maintained a $170 price target.

AbbVie shares gained 1.8% to close at $190.55 on Wednesday.

Uber shares fell 2% to close at $89.94 during the session.

Western Union shares gained 2.6% to settle at $8.82 on Wednesday.

Live Nation Entertainment shares gained 1.8% to close at $153.67.

