Fastenal, Rocket Companies, Toll Brothers And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Joshua Brown, co-founder and CEO of Ritholtz Wealth Management, named Rocket Companies, saying ValueAct Capital has just raised its stake to 8.9% of all shares outstanding.

On the earnings front, Rocket Companies will issue its second-quarter earnings on July 31, 2025. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, picked CBOE Volatility Index, saying tariff threats are not over.

Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist, head of Investment Solutions and portfolio manager at Hightower Advisors, named Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL as her final trade.

Lending support to her choice, Wells Fargo analyst Sam Reid maintained Toll Brothers with an Overweight rating on June 27, raising the price target from $125 to $130.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Fastenal Company FAST as his final trade.

Supporting his view, Fastenal, on July 14, reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter 2025 results. The industrial supplies distributor posted revenue of $2.08 billion, up 8.6% from a year ago and topping the $2.07 billion consensus estimate.

Rocket Companies shares gained 6.4% to close at $16.00 on Tuesday.

Toll Brothers shares gained 8.5% to close at $126.59 during the session.

Fastenal shares gained 2.3% to settle at $47.08 on Tuesday.

