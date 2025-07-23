Top 2 Defensive Stocks That May Explode In Q3

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

On July 22, Philip Morris International released its second-quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings report. While the tobacco giant's revenue increased by 7.1% year-over-year (+6.8% organic) to $10.14 billion, it slightly missed the analyst consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. However, Philip Morris delivered adjusted earnings of $1.91 per share, surpassing both the consensus of $1.86 and the management guidance of $1.80-$1.85.. The company's stock fell around 9% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $108.00.

RSI Value: 21.9

21.9 PM Price Action: Shares of Philip Morris fell 8.5% to close at $165.27 on Tuesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 89.21 Momentum score with Value at 19.89.

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd ORIS

On July 22, Oriental Rise Holdings announced a $6.9 million public offering. The company's stock fell around 73% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.14.

RSI Value: 12.2

12.2 ORIS Price Action: Shares of Oriental Rise Holdings fell 65.8% to close at $0.16 on Tuesday.

Benzinga Pro's newsdesk feature helped analyze news in ORIS stock.

