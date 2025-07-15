Netflix, Lockheed Martin, Check Point Software And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

In a world where technology and resources shape economic power, recent strategic moves by major companies reflect broader market shifts and growing global challenges.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal, chief equity strategist at Cerity Partners, named Lockheed Martin Corporation LMT as his final trade.

Lockheed Martin is reportedly in talks with mining companies to enable the development of its licensed areas on the Pacific seabed. The move comes as global competition for critical minerals intensifies.

Stephen Weiss, chief investment officer and managing partner of Short Hills Capital Partners, said Netflix, Inc. NFLX will continue going higher despite a couple of analysts downgrading the stock over the last couple of weeks.

Lending support to his choice, Piper Sandler analyst Matt Farrell maintained a Netflix rating of Overweight on Friday and raised the price target from $1,150 to $1,400. In contrast, Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating and boosted the price target from $1,126 to $1,500.

Shannon Saccocia, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Industrials ETF IYJ as her final trade.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, said he likes Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP.

On the earnings front, Check Point Software will release its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, July 30. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $662.11 million.

Price Action:

Lockheed Martin shares gained 1.3% to close at $473.57 on Monday.

Netflix rose 1.4% to close at $1,261.95 during the session.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF gained 0.5% on Monday.

Check Point Software shares gained 2.4% to close at $220.68 during the session.

