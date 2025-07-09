Synovus Financial, Gilead Sciences And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, insights from top investment strategists and analysts can significantly influence market sentiment and investment strategies.

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Brian Belski, chief investment strategist at BMO Capital Markets, said Synovus Financial Corp. SNV has 10 times earnings and 12 times free cash flow.

Supporting his view, Barclays analyst Jared Shaw maintained a Synovus Financial rating of Overweight on Tuesday and raised the price target from $60 to $67.

Shannon Saccocia, CFA, chief investment officer of NB Private Wealth, picked iShares U.S. Financials ETF IYF, saying deregulation is going to be a very significant tailwind for the financial sector.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, chief executive officer of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC, named NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE as her final trade.

Joseph M. Terranova, senior managing director for Virtus Investment Partners, picked Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD as his final trade.

According to recent news, Gilead Sciences and Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. KYMR entered into an exclusive option and license agreement on June 25 to accelerate the development and commercialization of a novel molecular glue degrader (MGD) program targeting cyclin-dependent kinase 2 (CDK2), with broad potential for oncology treatments.

Synovus Financial shares gained 0.6% to close at $54.92 on Tuesday.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF fell 0.8% during the session.

NextEra Energy fell 2.3% to settle at $41.69 on Tuesday.

Gilead Sciences shares fell 0.6% to close at $111.06 during the session.

