NuScale has just seen its value proposition harden, and Oklo has just seen the road ahead become smoother.

Small modular reactor (SMR) developers just got a jolt of regulatory sunshine, and Nuscale Power Corp SMR is basking in it.

The stock’s investors have reaped over 200% gain in the past year, over 100% gain YTD.

40-Year Certification: A Lifeline For Long-Haul Nuclear Projects

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has officially extended the shelf life of nuclear reactor design certifications from 15 years to a whopping 40 years — a move that significantly derisks NuScale's long-term game plan.

NuScale is currently the only U.S. company with an NRC-certified SMR design, and that certification just got four decades of credibility. For a firm whose pitch depends on long-term infrastructure stability, this change doesn’t just reduce financing friction — it strengthens its whole investment case.

With utilities often wary of regulatory uncertainty, a 40-year design stamp smooths out one of the most turbulent parts of the nuclear build-out timeline. For NuScale, which is pushing both its original 50 MWe design and a larger 77 MWe variant, this means longer runway, faster deals, and fewer bureaucratic bottlenecks. A big win in terms of project visibility.

But NuScale's not the only one catching the tailwind.

Oklo, NuScale And The SMR Sector Just Got A Regulatory Tailwind

Enter Oklo Inc OKLO, the next-generation nuclear upstart backed by Sam Altman, whose AI ambitions now share airtime with compact fission dreams. While Oklo hasn't bagged NRC design certification yet, the new rule creates a friendlier, longer-lasting regulatory framework — exactly the kind of climate startups need to court investors and de-risk development cycles.

The NRC estimates the rule could save $4 million annually over 65 years. That may not shake Wall Street by itself, but for cash-conscious early-stage developers like Oklo, it matters.

And with the NRC also floating the idea of reactor licenses stretching up to 80 years, the long-term nuclear narrative just got a lot more bullish.

The rule goes live on Sept. 15 — unless it is derailed by adverse public comments by Aug. 1. But if it sticks, this could mark a turning point for America's SMR ecosystem.

