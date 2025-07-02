EXCLUSIVE: 2025's First Half Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Nvidia, Tesla, Apple Stock Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

The 2025 year is half over with July now here, which is likely hard for many to believe. Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for the first half of 2025. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on June 30 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY

2. Tesla Inc TSLA

Current Price: $317.66

52-Week Range: $182 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: -16.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 2 nd

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 3rd/4th/2nd

3. NVIDIA Corporation NVDA

Current Price: $157.99

52-Week Range: $86.63 to $158.71

Year-to-Date Return: +14.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 1st

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/3rd

4. Palantir Technologies PLTR

Current Price: $136.32

52-Week Range: $21.23 to $148.22

Year-to-Date Return: +81.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 7th

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 7th/3rd/4th

5. Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS

Current Price: $49.85

52-Week Range: $13.47 to $72.98

Year-to-Date Return: +97.8%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 8th/9th/8th

6. UnitedHealth Group UNH

Current Price: $311.97

52-Week Range: 248.88 to $630.73

Year-to-Date Return: -38.2%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/5th/Not in Top 20

7. CoreWeave Inc CRWV

Current Price: $163.06

52-Week Range: $33.52 to $187

Year-to-Date Return: +307.8%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not Public

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/11th/6th

8. Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI

Current Price: $49.01

52-Week Range: $17.25 to $96.33

Year-to-Date Return: +63.1%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 4 th

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 9th/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

9. Advanced Micro Devices AMD

Current Price: $141.90

52-Week Range: $76.48 to $187.28

Year-to-Date Return: +17.6%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: 6 th

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: 18th/14th/9th

10. Oklo Inc OKLO

Current Price: $55.99

52-Week Range: $5.35 to $73.55

Year-to-Date Return: +156.3%

2024 Benzinga Pro Search Rank: Not in Top 20

April/May/June 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/12th/10th

Honorable Mentions: The following stocks were the 11th to 20th most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro for the first six months of 2025.

11. Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ

12. Apple Inc AAPL

13. Amazon.com Inc AMZN

14. Coinbase Global COIN

15. Meta Platforms Inc META

16. SharpLink Gaming SBET

17. D-Wave Quantum QBTS

18. Asset Entities ASST

19. Circle Internet Group CRCL

20. Pony AI PONY

Why It's Important: The top 10 list for the first six months of 2025 looked similar to the month of June, with eight of the companies the same.

UnitedHealth Group, which has appeared in only one top 20 over the past three months, ranked sixth thanks to the strong interest in the ticker at the start of the year.

Super Micro Computer similarly ranked eighth for the first half of 2025 despite only a ninth place rank in April and not being in the top 20 in May or June. The stock was particularly popular during the first three months of the year.

If the top 10 holds steady for the rest of the year, the top three stocks would match the 2024 year, but in a different order. In 2024, it was Nvidia ranked first, followed by Tesla and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust. The three stocks now rank in opposite order through the first six months of the year.

Outside of the top 10 there weren't many huge surprises with themes such as cryptocurrency, AI and quantum computing being strong in the first six months of 2025.

Apple ended the first half of the year ranked 12th, despite previously ranking in the top 10 in several months to start the year. Other Mag 7 stocks such as Amazon and Meta also ranked in the 11 to 20. Alphabet ranked just outside of the top 20 for the first half of the year at 22nd place. Nowhere to be found in the top 25 was Microsoft, a member of the Mag 7 and the second most valuable company in the world.

